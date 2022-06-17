Two drivers dead after being hit from behind by third motorist in QEW crash, OPP say

Two people are dead and two others are injured following an overnight crash on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga.

The collision happened on Thursday, June 16 around 10:30 p.m. in the highway’s east bound lanes just before Cawthra Road.

According to the OPP, the drivers of two vehicles were initially involved in a crash.

A third driver then collided with the stopped vehicles, they said, killing both drivers and injuring two others.

Peel paramedics confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

They also said one patient was rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, while another was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the victims are a man and a woman.

He said reports indicate both drivers involved in the initial collision were outside their vehicle when the driver of a third struck the two vehicles from behind.

Schmidt said the driver of the third vehicle sustained minor injuries.

The Queen Elizabeth Way was closed for several hours in both directions between Dixie and Cawthra as police investigated. The highway reopened to traffic around 5 a.m.