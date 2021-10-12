TORONTO -- Two seniors have died and three other people have sustained a range of injuries following a collision in the Roncesvalles area.

The multi-vehicle collision occurred at Spring Road and Parkside Drive on the east side of High Park.

Toronto police said a total of five people were injured.

A 71-year-old man succumbed to his injuries shortly after the collision. A 69-year woman was rushed to hospital with critical injuries, but died a short time later. Another man is in serious condition and two other people are being treated for minor injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision.

Parkside Drive is closed from High Park Boulevard to Lakeshore Boulevard as police investigate.