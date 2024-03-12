Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Dundas Street East, just east of Parliament Street.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Toronto police said that they were initially called to that area for reports of two people who had been injured.
Police are also investigating a second scene just a little south of there on Arnold Avenue.
Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a body underneath a tarp in the roadway along Dundas Street.
Several police vehicles were seen nearby, as well as two police bicycles.
Investigators later said that one male was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a second male died at the scene.
They also said that a female was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
It is not clear what charges, if any, the individual taken into custody will face.
Police also said that a gun has been recovered.
At around 3:45 p.m., Toronto police said in a post on X that two officers have been taken to the hospital following a foot pursuit near River Street that was related to the shooting. Their injuries are being desceribed as "non-life-threatening."
ALMOST 2 YEARS OF NO GUN-RELATED DEATHS IN REGENT PARK
Speaking to the media at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, local Coun. Chris Moise said that today’s double fatal shooting comes after almost two years of no gun-related fatalities recorded in Regent Park, which he says was something that the community has just celebrated a few weeks ago.
“It’s heartbreaking to be here today to have to experience this again,” the Toronto Centre rep said.
“I mean this community has gone through so much trauma over the last many years since Regent Park has been here and I thought, you know, we're beyond this and, you know, we're in a good place going forward. And for this to again be so fresh and to happen today, it's really sad to hear.”
The homicide unit continues to investigate.
Dundas Street East remains closed from Parliament to Sackville streets in both directions due to the investigation and police are advising people to expect delays in that area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
More to come. This is a developing story.
Police are investigating after three people were found injured following a shooting call in Regent Park on March 12. Two were later pronounced dead.
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Curler Harris will appeal suspension after missing Scotties due to doping violation
Briane Harris's absence from Canada's national women's curling championship has officially been explained.
BREAKING Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto
Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.
Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during Robb Elementary shooting resigns
The Uvalde police chief who was on vacation during the Robb Elementary School shooting submitted his resignation Tuesday, less than a week after a report ordered by the city defended the department's response to the attack but outraged some family members of the 19 children and two teachers who were killed.
opinion Tom Mulcair: The GTA and Quebec still stand in the way of the Pierre Poilievre juggernaut
There are two steep hills that Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre will have to climb if he hopes to turn his good polling numbers into victory in the next federal election, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca.
QUEBEC BUDGET 2024 Quebec budget $11B in deficit, one of the biggest in the province's history
A stagnant economy, a historic forest fire season and billions of dollars in public sector wage increases are what Quebec’s finance minister says have led to one of the biggest budget deficits in the province’s history.
What these class-action lawyers say they'd be careful buying in Canada
Purchasing potentially defective products or experiencing unwanted side effects or harm are risks consumers always take. When it comes to shopping, class-action lawyers say they'd be careful when buying these items.
Lily Allen says having children 'ruined' her career
British pop singer Lily Allen has said that her children 'complete' her, but having them 'totally ruined' her career.
The truth about menopause and weight gain
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
Parole board took 'appropriate' steps in Sask. mass murderer's release, investigation finds
A joint investigation into the release and supervision of mass murderer Myles Sanderson has issued 14 recommendations to the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) and the Parole Board of Canada.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.