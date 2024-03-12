Two dead in triple shooting in downtown Toronto

Two police officers have been taken to the hospital after being injured during a foot pursuit following a double fatal shooting in Regent Park.

The shooting happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Dundas Street East, just east of Parliament Street.

Toronto police said that they were initially called to that area for reports of two people who had been injured.

Police are also investigating a second scene just a little south of there on Arnold Avenue.

Footage from the scene showed what appeared to be a body underneath a tarp in the roadway along Dundas Street.

Several police vehicles were seen nearby, as well as two police bicycles.

Investigators later said that one male was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a second male died at the scene.

They also said that a female was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear what charges, if any, the individual taken into custody will face.

Police also said that a gun has been recovered.

At around 3:45 p.m., Toronto police said in a post on X that two officers have been taken to the hospital following a foot pursuit near River Street that was related to the shooting. Their injuries are being desceribed as "non-life-threatening."

ALMOST 2 YEARS OF NO GUN-RELATED DEATHS IN REGENT PARK

Speaking to the media at the scene late Tuesday afternoon, local Coun. Chris Moise said that today’s double fatal shooting comes after almost two years of no gun-related fatalities recorded in Regent Park, which he says was something that the community has just celebrated a few weeks ago.

“It’s heartbreaking to be here today to have to experience this again,” the Toronto Centre rep said.

“I mean this community has gone through so much trauma over the last many years since Regent Park has been here and I thought, you know, we're beyond this and, you know, we're in a good place going forward. And for this to again be so fresh and to happen today, it's really sad to hear.”

The homicide unit continues to investigate.

Dundas Street East remains closed from Parliament to Sackville streets in both directions due to the investigation and police are advising people to expect delays in that area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

More to come. This is a developing story.

Police are investigating after three people were found injured following a shooting call in Regent Park on March 12. Two were later pronounced dead.