Suspect sought following alleged sexual assault on Durham bus

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly groped a female victim onboard a Durham Region Transit bus last week.

On Sept. 12, at approximately 4:45, police said the victim left Durham College in Oshawa, Ont. and boarded a nearby bus. The suspect also exited the college and boarded the same bus.

Police said the suspect sat beside the victim and tried to speak with her. As she was exiting the bus, police allege, the suspect groped her.

The victim exited the bus and called police.

Police released two surveillance images of the suspect on Thursday in an effort to identify him.

He’s described by police as between 20 and 30 years old, approximately five-foot-eight, with a medium build, black beard and a black turban. He was wearing a white t-shirt , dark jeans and a black backpack at the time of the alleged assault.

Police are asking anyone with information about the alleged incident to contact them at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5316 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.