TORONTO
Toronto

Driver arrested after crashing into house in Toronto's west end: police

A driver is in custody after crashing into a house near Rogers Road and McRoberts Avenue. (Jacob Estrin/ CP24) A driver is in custody after crashing into a house near Rogers Road and McRoberts Avenue. (Jacob Estrin/ CP24)
Toronto police say a driver who crashed into a house in the city’s west end early Friday morning has been arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

The collision occurred near Rogers Road and McRoberts Avenue, near Caledonia Road, at around 1 a.m.

Police said the driver was arrested and the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

