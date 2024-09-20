'Do not approach:' Hamilton police searching for convicted sex offender who failed to show up for sentencing

Hamilton police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a convicted sex offender who failed to show up for a sentencing hearing.

Police say that 51-year-old Serge Kanyiki was convicted of sexual assault and forcible confinement but did not attend court for his sentencing, where he was handed a four-year prison term.

Police are warning members of the public not to approach Kanyiki and to instead call 911 immediately if they see him.

“Investigators are looking to the community for your assistance and we ask that anyone with information come forward,” a news release issued on Thursday notes.

Police say that Kanyiki is believed to be in the Hamilton or Halton areas.

He is wanted for failure to re-attend court.