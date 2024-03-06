Two alleged human traffickers charged in Oshawa assault

A male and a female have been arrested and charged in an alleged human trafficking investigation in Oshawa.

Durham police say that they responded to a call for an assault in the city on March 3, where a victim was assaulted by a male and female who had “forced her to work in the sex trade.”

Two days later, following an investigation by Durham’s Human Trafficking Unit, a search warrant was issued near Waverly in Oshawa, in the area of Grenfell and Gibb streets. Police say that they seized a large amount of cash and drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl, in the residence, as well as the two alleged who were taken into custody without incident.

The accused have been identified as 30-year-old Nashon Simmons and 34-year-old Candice Jeans, both from Oshawa.

They have been charged with trafficking in persons, material benefit from sexual services provided over 18, procuring, advertising sexual service, assault, and two counts of possession for the purpose.

Both of the accused were held for a bail hearing, police say.

Police are highlighting two supports available for the public, such as a network for human trafficking survivors in the region which can be accessed online at www.stopht.com and Victim Services of Durham Region which offers free, confidential and judgement free support.

In addition, police are asking that anyone victimized or with information on the accused contact the Human Trafficking Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5600.

Anonymous information can be sent to the region’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.