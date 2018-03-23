

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The results of autopsies completed on three members of an Ajax family have revealed that two victims were stabbed to death and one died by asphyxiation.

Krassimira “Krissy” Pejcinovski, 39, and her two children Roy, 15, and Venallia, 13, died last week on March 14 in what is alleged to be a domestic-related killing at their Hilling Drive home.

Pejcinovski’s 29-year-old boyfriend was arrested later the same day and charged in connection with their deaths.

Durham Regional Police released the information Friday morning but would not specify how the autopsy results applied to each victim.

“Work continues on this complex investigation and our priority is to support a successful prosecution of these very serious charges now before the court,” Durham Regional Police wrote in the news release. “As this matter moves forward through the public court process, more information will become available.”

Officers attended the Pejcinovski home on March 14 after receiving a call from Krissy’s boss, who had visited the Hilling Drive address to check on her colleague after she didn’t show up for work. Spa Sedona owner Sherry Robinson told CTV News Toronto that Pejcinovski’s boyfriend answered the door but refused to let her in, saying Pejcinovski was sick.

Robinson said the encounter concerned her and she called police.

Police found the bodies of Pejcinovski and her two children inside the home shortly after they arrived. Venallia, or “Vana” as friends call her, was found suffering from critical injuries and later died in hospital.

At the time, police said all of the victims had “obvious signs of trauma.”

Durham Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police officers then embarked on a widespread manhunt for a man seen leaving the Hilling Drive home before officers arrived.

A suspect identified as Cory Fenn was arrested the same day. He has since been charged with three counts of second-degree murder.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

Initially, police told reporters that the suspect was arrested “without incident” at an Oshawa home several hours after officers started the search.

But police now say Fenn was involved in “an altercation” with tactical officers, which caused him to sustain facial injuries.

Durham police say the province’s Special Investigations Unit, which looks into all incidents involving police where a civilian has died or was seriously injured while in the presence of police, was “consulted” on the interaction but ultimately decided the injuries the suspect sustained “did not meet their threshold for investigation.”

One tactical officer was also injured during the arrest but the nature of his injuries was not disclosed.

Fenn had visible scratches and dried blood on his face when he appeared in court on the charges on March 15.

Police say homicide detectives are still looking to speak with anyone who had contact with any of the three victims or the suspect in the days leading up to the incident.

A visitation and funeral for the three family members is scheduled for today and Saturday.

Yesterday the children’s father, Vas Pejcinovski, spoke out for the first time since their tragic deaths.

In a statement, Vas Pejcinovski thanked the public for the “outpouring of love and support” he and their surviving daughter, Victoria, have received since that day.

“There are no words to explain how we feel. Our hearts are broken. We have lost our beloved Krissy, Roy, and Vana and our lives will never be the same,” the father wrote. “I put my faith in God to give us comfort and guide us through this long journey toward healing. As we grieve, we respectfully ask for privacy from the media and thank you for your understanding.”

“The Pejcinovski Family Memorial Fund” has been established in memory of the victims.