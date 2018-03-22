

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One week after an Ajax mother and her two teenaged children were killed in what’s believed to be a domestic-related slaying at their home, the teens’ father is speaking out for the first time, saying there are “no words” to explain his grief.

The father to 15-year-old Roy and 13-year-old Venallia “Vana” Pejcinovski and former partner to 39-year-old Krassimira “Krissy” Pejcinovski says the “outpouring of love and support” he and their surviving daughter, Victoria, have received since the tragedy has “helped to comfort our hearts.”

“On behalf of Victoria and I, and our family and friends, I want to express our deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support we have received this past week. My heartfelt thank you to everyone who has reached out to offer kind words, condolences, and tributes,” Vas Pejcinovski wrote in a statement provided to CP24. “Every e-mail, text, and message you have sent has helped to comfort our hearts, and we are truly grateful. It is clear that Krissy, Roy, and Vana touched so many lives, and were loved by all who knew them.”

Pejcinovski went on to thank the “entire hockey community,” including the Don Mills Flyers where Roy was a star goaltender, the schools the teens attended and Spa Sedona, where Krissy worked for the last decade.

“There are no words to explain how we feel. Our hearts are broken. We have lost our beloved Krissy, Roy, and Vana and our lives will never be the same,” Vas wrote. “I put my faith in God to give us comfort and guide us through this long journey toward healing. As we grieve, we respectfully ask for privacy from the media and thank you for your understanding.”

Police in Durham Region were first called to the Hilling Drive home on the morning of March 14 after Krissy’s concerned boss visited the home after she didn’t show up for work. Spa Sedona owner Sherry Robinson told CTV News Toronto that when she arrived at the home, she was turned away by Krissy’s boyfriend, who told her she was sick.

The bodies of Krissy and Roy were found inside the home shortly after police arrived. Vana was located with critical injuries, which later claimed her life in hospital. All three victims had “obvious signs of trauma,” police said at the time.

The suspect drove away from the scene before police arrived but was located in Oshawa several hours after Durham Regional Police and Ontario Provincial Police officers set off on a widespread manhunt.

Twenty-nine-year-old Cory Fenn was later charged with three counts of second-degree murder. He stood in a prisoner’s box the same day with scratches and dried blood visible on his face.

None of these charges have been proven in court.

Police have said that the accused was in a relationship with Krissy and friends and coworkers have corroborated that. Speaking to CTV News Toronto last week, Robinson said she saw red flags surface a few months into their relationship, long before the accused moved into Krissy’s Hilling Drive home.

A visitation and funeral for the three family members is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, respectively.

In his statement, Vas Pejcinovki said they have established a charity to honour the memory of Krissy, Roy and Vana, called “The Pejcinovki Family Memorial Fund.”

Spa Sedona has also set up a college fund for Victoria, Pejcinovki’s surviving daughter.

Full statement from Vas Pejcinovski and the Pejcinovski family below:

