TORONTO
Toronto

TVO workers reach tentative deal with employer, ending 11-week strike

Dozens of workers at Ontario's public broadcaster will return to work Monday after voting this weekend to accept a new collective agreement and end a strike that's stretched on for nearly three months.

TVO says the accepted offer includes a wage increase of 7.7 per cent over three years -- three per cent retroactive to 2022, 2.75 per cent in 2023 and 1.75 per cent in 2024.

The employer says it also withdrew various proposals that would have extended employment contracts beyond two years. It also says the new deal increases access to job opportunities for production staff.

TVO workers have been on strike for 11 weeks after walking off the job on Aug. 21.

In early October, at rougly the six-week mark in the job action, workers voted to reject what the company's management said was its "final" offer.

The Canadian Media Guild, the union which represents around 70 journalists, producers and education workers at the broadcaster, has said its main sticking points in bargaining were below-inflation wages and temporary contract work.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 5, 2023.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING NEWS UPDATES

BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Israeli warplanes hit a refugee camp in Gaza Strip, killing scores

Israeli airstrikes hit a refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip early Sunday, killing dozens of people, health officials said. The strikes came as the U.S. is urging Israel to take a humanitarian pause from its relentless bombardment of Gaza and rising civilian deaths.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News