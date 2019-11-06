TORONTO -- The producers of a TV show that had planned to film a violent scene at Mel Lastman Square—located near the street where Toronto’s deadly van attack took place last year—have cancelled their shoot on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the City of Toronto said that the producers chose not to film in the area after members of the North York community complained.

“The producers of this production, in the end, opted to not shoot a scene at Mel Lastman Square today,” Brad Ross said on social media. “The city did not cancel the permit.”

On April 23, 2018, 10 people were killed and 16 others were injured after being struck by a rental van that jumped a curb and drove down the sidewalk.

Alek Minassian, 26, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 16 counts of attempted murder. His trial is scheduled to begin in February 2020.

The city issued 3,000 film permits last year

Ross said that the city will be reviewing its permit process, “especially in locations that may be sensitive, such as Mel Lastman Square and the Danforth.”

“All that said, we always aim to balance the needs of productions with that of residents, businesses and others to ensure a sustainable filming environment,” Ross said.

The television show “The Boys” is co-produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video and is filming its second season in Toronto.

With files from The Canadian Press