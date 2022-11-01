Turbo the Goat rides GO train to meet horse at Union Station

    LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec health minister announces three measures to deal with ER overcrowding

    Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the implementation of three measures to deal with over-crowding in the province's ERs. Last week, the ER tracker Indexsanté indicated that hospitals most affected by high occupancy rates were in Montreal and nearby regions. But the issue appears to have spread elsewhere in Quebec, according to the Tuesday figures.

    An emergency department sign is shown at a hospital in Montreal, Sunday, January 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

  • Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street

    A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.

