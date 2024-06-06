TTC union says 'some progress' at bargaining table as strike deadline nears

With less than four hours until the TTC strike deadline, the union representing frontline transit workers says there has been “some progress” at the bargaining table as contract negotiations continue.

The latest statement from the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, announced just before 7:30 p.m., is the first promising update about the ongoing talks with TTC.

"We believe a deal that’s fair and affordable is within reach and that job action can be avoided," the city's transit agency said in a post on social media.

Throughout the day, the union had said that bargaining had stalled and a strike was imminent. As recently as 5 p.m. Thursday, ATU Local 113 President Marvin Alfred said, “We’re going on strike” due to the lack of progress at the table.

He noted that the union continues to negotiate but said, "We don't have enough in order to solidify a deal that we could take to our membership to be ratified."

"We do have some proposals and things that look promising, but at the same time, until they're crystallized in writing, that we can tangibly take to our membership without strings attached."

Alfred reiterated that job security, benefits and wages are central issues in the contract talks.

"We're not just trying to protect our members and their families. We're trying to protect our pensioners. We're actually trying to protect the integrity of the Toronto transit network," Aldred said.

Without a tentative deal by the 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline, more than 11,000 frontline workers who operate the TTC represented by ATU Local 113 will walk off the job, halting service on the city's public transit system.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Alfred said the talks were at an impasse as "the TTC is bargaining as though we have lost our right to strike."

His remarks were a far cry from the optimistic outlook sounded by TTC Board Chair Jamaal Myers earlier in the day.

"Teams from the TTC and ATU Local 113 have yet to come to an agreement, though I am encouraged both teams remain at the bargaining table to continue working towards a deal," Myers said in a statement Thursday morning. "The TTC is committed to securing a deal that avoids any job action that will be disruptive to the lives of millions of Torontonians."

Myers said he remains "confident" that a deal can still be reached.

He said that the union and the TTC have agreed that in the event of a strike, service would end at 2 a.m. Friday in order to allow workers a chance to get home. They have also agreed that Wheel-Trans service will continue even if there is a strike.

The TTC later clarified that service would go until sometime between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. after the subways had stopped running for the night.

"I remain confident the fact that we were able to get that type of agreement shows that there is collaboration around the table," Myers told CP24 in a sit-down interview Thursday morning. "As you may or may not recall, back in 2008 that was not the case. They dropped them off at 12. So that just goes to show you, sort of the spirit around the table and that everybody wants a deal."

The workers have been without a deal since their last contract expired in March.

If a strike does move forward, it would be the first time that Toronto has seen a transit strike since 2008. Provincial legislation which designated the TTC an essential service was struck down by a judge last year, opening the door to strike action.

The province has said that it is following the strike closely, but has not said whether it would introduce back-to-work legislation if there is a strike.

Myers said that even if bargaining goes right to the deadline, he thinks a deal will happen.

"We've been able to successfully negotiate deals now with three of our six unions. We suspect this will be a lot like the last deal with Local 2, and that this is going to go right up until the last minute," he said. "There's always that momentum in the 11th hour where, you know, things just sort of start happening.

"There's a deadline, and, you know, it really focuses the mind. We suspect they're going to go right up into the deadline, maybe even a couple hours pass, but we think we're going to get there. We think we're in good shape."

Nevertheless, he advised people to make backup plans in the event of a strike.

"If you can work from home, work from home. If you can, you know, take a bike, take a bike. If you can walk, walk, carpool, Go Transit is still available. So there are multiple options. But, you know, we hope that we're going to get there and we don't have to go down that road."

Meanwhile Mayor Olivia Chow arrived at city hall on her bicycle Thursday to promote "Bike to Work Week" and said she understands that a transit strike would be disruptive for residents.

"Not having TTC is really tough on people. Not everybody can ride a bike," she said. "Most people taking TTC don't necessarily have a car. When you don't have a car and don't have a bike – you can rent one, but not everyone's comfortable, or they're travelling too far, or they don't have bike lanes around them. So it's concerning."

She said she has "faith" the two sides will reach a deal.