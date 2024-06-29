Cyclist who allegedly punched, kicked pedestrian in the head sought by Toronto police
Toronto police are looking for a cyclist who allegedly punched and kicked a pedestrian in the head in North York last week.
It happened on the overpass at Highway 404 and Sheppard Avenue East Saturday night.
Police said the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a number of cyclists approached from behind and demanded he make space.
When the pedestrian stated there was nowhere else to go, police said, one cyclist pushed him to the ground and allegedly punched and kicked him in the head.
The suspect then continued cycling eastbound on Sheppard Avenue East.
It’s unclear what injuries the victim sustained.
Police released images of the suspect on Saturday morning in an effort to identify him.
He’s described by police as being between the ages of 25 and 30, five-foot-10, with a medium build and short black hair and was last seen riding a black bicycle with thick tires.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 416-808-3300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following mechanics union strike
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
Health Canada recalls brand of sunscreen product due to potential fungal contamination
Double check your sunscreen products before lathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
opinion Practical tips for seniors who want to supplement their retirement income
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
As fall elections loom, are fears for the state of democracy in Canada justified?
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
Ontario woman loses $1,000 deposit in cottage rental scam
For many, the Canada Day long weekend is the official kick off of summer and many families will be spending time at a cottage.
Driver charged with DUI for New York nail salon crash that killed 4 and injured 9
A minivan slammed into a Long Island nail salon Friday, killing four people and injuring 9, a Suffolk County fire official said.
'We need new leadership': Liberal MP writes to caucus, says Justin Trudeau should resign
A sitting Liberal MP has written to the federal caucus to say he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should resign. 'For the future of our party and for the good of our country we need new leadership and a new direction,' said New Brunswick MP Wayne Long in the brief note.
3 dead, multiple injured after fiery crash on Laval roadway
Three people are dead after a fiery crash involving a large truck and three other vehicles north of Montreal Friday afternoon.
Provocative or crude: Do some corporate accounts go too far on social media?
In the age of quick attention spans and fleeting infatuations, many large companies are working hard to stay relevant and, most importantly, on-trend.
French-Montrealers vote in ‘historic’ election amid surge in far-right
Large numbers of French nationals in Montreal are expected to turn out on Saturday for the first round of France's parliamentary elections, spurred to the ballot box by the threat of a surging far-right party and its allies that are leading in the polls back home.
Tenants in 16-floor apartment building in Ottawa's west-end served eviction notices
More than 100 people in Ottawa's west-end are in the process of receiving eviction notices to vacate their 50-year-old apartment building for renovations.
Canadian Museum of History celebrates its 35th anniversary this weekend
The Canadian Museum of History (CMH) is celebrating its 35th anniversary this weekend by a roll back to the year it opened its doors to visitors in 1989.
Five survivors from Sudbury, Ont., rescued in human trafficking investigation
Six people have been charged in a provincial human trafficking investigation that identified five survivors from Greater Sudbury.
First Nations leader responds to police shooting in Far North
A First Nations leader says the fatal police shooting of a man in Kenora has left many communities in the north grieving.
Sudbury senior to be homeless after apartment eviction
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Occupy UW calls university's court order a 'scare tactic' to silence students
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Eight people displaced by Kitchener house fire
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
Police looking for missing Florida man last seen at Mount Forest hospital
Wellington County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are looking for a missing man last seen at Lousie Marshall Hospital in Mount Forest.
Two London Knights, Londoner chosen in first round of NHL Draft
It was a special night for a pair of London Knights, and one London-born player at the NHL Draft in Las Vegas, NV.
Food drive 'weigh-off' nets 700 lbs. of food for Huron County
It started as a company food drive and grew into a friendly competition between three Clinton businesses that benefitted Huron County’s less fortunate.
'Unsettled' conditions Saturday, severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.
Windsor Spitfires' Greentree chosen in first round of NHL Draft
Oshawa native Liam Greentree was a first round draft pick, selected 26th overall by the LA Kings.
Local photographer capturing canine charm at Downtown Windsor Farmers' Market
Lauren Hedges has been visiting the Downtown Windsor Farmer's Market nearly every weekend for the past seven seasons. However, in recent years, her visits have not been for fresh vegetables or artisanal crafts.
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for our region.
Six people taken to hospital following crash near Alliston
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
Arrest made in downtown knife attack
Police in Owen Sound have arrested a suspect after a man was attacked with a knife in the city's downtown core.
Police investigating death near Bayfield Street and Highway 400 in Barrie
Police are investigating a death near one of Barrie's busiest roads.
'It's something to see': How water towers have transformed into Manitoba skyline icons
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Teens arrested following argument on Winnipeg Transit bus
Two teenagers were arrested by Winnipeg police early Saturday morning after an argument on a bus turned violent.
How to apply for the $300 security rebate in Manitoba
Applications are open for the Manitoba government’s new security rebate program.
‘I’m terrified to go downtown again Halifax’: woman recovering after altercation with group of men who allegedly made homophobic slurs
A birthday celebration turned into a nightmare for a same-sex couple in downtown Halifax on Saturday after they got into a violent altercation with a group of men.
WestJet cancels at least 150 flights following mechanics union strike
WestJet says it's cancelled at least 150 flights beginning Saturday after the union maintaining the airline's planes announced it went on strike hours earlier.
Timebrlea, N.S., business hosts third annual Donair Summerfest
Donairs are on centre stage in Timberlea, N.S., Saturday for the third annual Donair Summerfest.
The small French town where Newfoundlanders were heroes
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
Judge acquits Newfoundland lawyer on sexual assault, interference charges
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
Threat from Churchill Falls wildfire eases, officials say 'promising' forecast ahead
With rain coming down in central Labrador and temperatures dropping, the wildfire near Churchill Falls has been downgraded, although fire officials say there's still work to be done to keep the flames at bay.
Charges pending after 3-year-old Edmonton boy struck, killed by truck in marked crosswalk
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
Nenshi, Smith hit Ponoka Stampede in wake of UCP attack ads on new Alberta NDP leader
This year's Ponoka Stampede parade marked the first time Premier Danielle Smith and new Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi attended the same event since Nenshi won his party's leadership contest nearly a week ago.
235 flights cancelled as WestJet waits to hear from labour minister on next steps in mechanics strike
WestJet said 235 flights have been cancelled Saturday as it waits to see what the next steps are in its ongoing labour dispute with its mechanics.
WestJet warns of travel disruption as mechanics union opts to 'continue with strike action'
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
Flames choose Zayne Parekh in first round of NHL draft
The Calgary Flames selected defenceman Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall pick in the NHL draft Friday night.
Domestic violence resource card initiative develops in southern Saskatchewan
A new domestic violence resource card initiative is taking the lead in Yorkton and is quickly expanding in southern Saskatchewan.
'It's problematic': Frustration growing as Regina city council meetings drag on, tabled items pile on
Frustration is growing amongst the public and members of Regina city council as marathon meetings drag on.
Missing Moose Jaw man found dead, no foul play suspected: Police
An 80-year-old Moose Jaw man who was reported missing earlier this week has been found dead.
Historic Saskatoon bakery hands ownership to its Ukrainian employees
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
WestJet warns of travel disruption as mechanics union opts to 'continue with strike action'
WestJet says it is 'outraged' after its airline maintenance engineers went ahead with their previously threatened strike on Friday evening.
Saskatoon city council votes in favour of housing accelerator fund after two days of contentious debate
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
Dozens of B.C. flights cancelled amid WestJet mechanics strike
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
B.C. Liberal MPs call for Trudeau's leadership to be assessed as ex-premier calls for his resignation
The chorus of calls for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as Liberal leader includes former B.C. premier Christy Clark.
Abbotsford student's speech about accessibility challenges at her school censored by administrators
As part of her Grade 12 art activism class, Lexis De Meyer was tasked with investigating accessibility challenges faced by people with disabilities in her community of Abbotsford.
Pedestrian struck and killed in Courtenay, B.C.
A 44-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning in Courtenay, B.C.
Dad's bid to prevent children's HPV vaccinations rejected by B.C. court
A vaccine-fearing father has been ordered not to discuss the HPV vaccine – or even the human papillomavirus itself – with his children after losing a battle against their mother in B.C. Supreme Court.
Navy facility in Canadian Arctic 'could be finished this season,' a decade overdue
Nearly a decade behind schedule, the Canadian military’s long-promised naval refuelling station in the High Arctic could open as early as this summer, albeit with restrictions on the facility's operations and serious questions about its long-term viability.