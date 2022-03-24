TTC to boost service on more than a dozen routes starting this weekend

The TTC is ramping up service on more than a dozen routes starting this weekend as ridership climbs thanks in part to the return of office workers in the city.

According to the TTC, the transit agency will increase service frequency and improve reliability on 17 more bus routes starting Sunday.

“Thank you to our TTC workers (for) providing a safe and reliable ride for everyone, including more and more riders returning to the office as we reopen,” Mayor John Tory said in a news release issued Thursday.

“We are proud to support the TTC as it works to return service to pre-pandemic levels this year. This is all part of the work we are doing to make sure Toronto comes back stronger than ever.”

Service will be enhanced on the following routes:

24 VICTORIA PARK

37 ISLINGTON

41 KEELE

44 KIPLING SOUTH

46 MARTIN GROVE

52 LAWRENCE WEST

63 OSSINGTON

64 MAIN

74 MOUNT PLEASANT

86 SCARBOROUGH

87 COSBURN

89 WESTON

102 MARKHAM RD

109 RANEE

124 SUNNYBROOK

937 ISLINGTON EXPRESS

986 SCARBOROUGH EXPRESS

TTC CEO Rick Leary said the approved operating budget will allow the TTC to restore 100 per cent of pre-pandemic service hours over the coming months and the boost in service will be in line with increases in ridership.

“Our schedules and service will continue to be guided by customer demand to ensure we are meeting our customers’ needs," he said.

While masking mandates have been lifted in many public spaces in the province, masks are still required for all passengers on board TTC vehicles.