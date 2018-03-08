

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Residents commuting between the downtown core and midtown Toronto will have to take a shuttle bus this weekend.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) will be closing a portion of Line 1 Yonge-University between St. Clair West and Union Station in order to work on their new signal system.

Shuttle buses will run between Spadina and St. Clair only, meaning those who are heading to Union may want to explore alternative modes of transportation.

The TTC suggests taking one of the East-West streetcars on St. Clair, College, Dundas, Queen, or King to connect with the East portion of Line 1.

Public transit users can still make their connecting routes at St. Clair West, Spadina, St. George, and Union Stations, as they will be open for purchase of tokens and access to buses or streetcars.

For those who require Wheel-Trans services, the vehicles will be operating across the entire closure.