TTC says multiple downtown routes on diversion this week due to repairs
Some of the TTC’s busiest surface routes will be on diversion this week to allow crews to carry out water main repairs.
According to the TTC, starting Dec. 4, the 501B Queen replacement buses will divert both ways via Queen Street, King Street, and Bay Street. Stops at Richmond Street, Church Street and Queen Street, between Church and King Street, will not be served, the TTC said.
The 501D Queen streetcars will turn back east from the Distillery Loop, via Sumach/ Cherry streets and stops west of River Street will not be served.
The 503 Kingston Road streetcars will divert both ways via Queen Street and Church Street and King Street stops between Church and Queen streets will not be served.
The 504 King streetcars will turn back west, heading north on Church Street, west on Richmond Street, south on Victoria Street, east on Adelaide Street, south on Church Street, and finally west on King Street to the regular route.
The 504 King replacement buses will operate eastbound from north on York Street, east on King Street, south on Sumach and Cherry streets, west on Mill Street, north on Parliament Street, and east on Front Street.
They will operate westbound from Front Street, north on Cherry and Sumach streets, west on King Street, south on Church Street, and west on Wellington Street, to York Street.
The westbound transfer point will be on King Street, west on Church Street, and the eastbound transfer point will be on King Street, east of Church Street. The Distillery Loop stop will not be served.
The TTC says the drop-off point for those travelling to the Distillery District will be on Mill Street, west of Cherry Street. Buses will pick up riders on Front Street, west of Cherry Street.
All diversions are expected to be in effect until Dec. 10.
