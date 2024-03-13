TTC hopes to end most reduced speed zones across subway system by end of March

A speedier commute may soon be on the horizon for TTC riders as the transit agency looks to end most of the reduced speed zones introduced across the subway system two months ago.

In a statement to CP24.com, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said of the 21 reduced speed zones implemented in January, there are seven remaining. He added that the TTC hopes to finish the work in those areas and end the reduced speed zones by the end of this month.

The TTC previously said these zones were implemented on both Line 1 and Line 2 after it was discovered that sections of the track were found to have “state-of-good-repair needs.”

Trains in reduced speed zones travel between 15 and 25 kilometres per hour, considerably slower than the 40 to 50 kilometres per hour that they normally travel.

Green noted that some reduced speed zones may pop up in the future as needed