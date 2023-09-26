TTC head confirms cause of Scarborough RT derailment

The Scarborough RT derailed this past summer after bolts holding down power rails came loose, TTC CEO Rick Leary says.

Leary confirmed the finding to CTV News Toronto Tuesday morning.

The July 24 derailment sent five people to hospital with minor injuries and ended the life of the troubled line several months early.

A full report into the derailment is due in several weeks.

Reacting to the finding, TTC board member Coun. Josh Matlow told CTV News Toronto the derailment was caused by “rusty bolts and political dysfunction.”

The aging line had a design life of 25 years, but had been in service for 38 years, its lifespan extended several times as debate continued back-and-forth at city hall over how to build transit in Scarborough.

A Scarborough RT train is shown following a derailment on Monday night. Multiple people were injured as a result. (Corey Baird)

A three-stop subway extension is being constructed, but won’t be ready for years.

Meanwhile, the city has set up dedicated bus lanes on regular roads to replace the RT service. Mayor Olivia Chow has said she wants to see the city build a dedicated busway in the path of the old RT, but the project is not yet funded.

More to come…

With files from CTV News Toronto's Natalie Johnson