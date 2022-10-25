Trudeau government invests nearly $1 billion in new Ontario nuclear reactor

Ontario Power Generation signage is seen at a facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. The federal government's Canada Infrastructure Bank is putting nearly $1 billion toward the construction of the country's first small modular reactor, located at the site of an existing nuclear plant in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston Ontario Power Generation signage is seen at a facility at the Darlington Power Complex, in Bowmanville, Ont., on May 31, 2019. The federal government's Canada Infrastructure Bank is putting nearly $1 billion toward the construction of the country's first small modular reactor, located at the site of an existing nuclear plant in Ontario. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton