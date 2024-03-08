Truck hauling paper collides and catches fire on Highway 401

A busy stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto was partially shut down for hours Friday after a transport truck hauling paper crashed and caught fire.

All westbound express lanes of Highway 401 were closed approaching Avenue Road for most of the morning, but reopened around 9:30 a.m.

Toronto Fire Services told CP24 that the paper on the truck caught fire following the collision, which happened just after midnight.

Some 20 fire trucks responded to the blaze at its height. Closures were put in place as crews fought the fire.

Cleanup crews worked for much of the morning to remove the debris and to haul away the vehicle.

The driver managed to escape without injury, Toronto Fire said.

It's not yet clear what caused the collision.