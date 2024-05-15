Toronto FC hit hard by suspensions following post-game brawl
Toronto FC was without its coach and four players through suspension for Wednesday's game at Nashville SC after the MLS Disciplinary Committee handed down its initial verdict on Saturday night's ugly post-game melee with New York City FC.
Five other TFC players were out injured. One of them, fullback/wingback Richie Laryea, was both injured and suspended.
On Wednesday morning, the league announced one-game bans for coach John Herdman, goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Laryea. The decisions took care of who was available for the Nashville game, with more sanctions possible.
"The MLS Disciplinary Committee continues to assess the incident and those involved for further discipline and will announce complete findings and sanctions at a later date," the league said in a statement.
Assistant coach Jason deVos, a former Canada captain, took over for Herdman on the sideline.
Toronto forward Prince Owusu and New York City FC defender Strahinja Tanasijevic each received red cards for their involvement in the post-match incident. Those ejections were not immediately listed on the league's game summary.
Tanasijevic served his red card suspension against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.
Laryea, who is recovering from hamstring surgery, was a spectator on the weekend at BMO Field.
Toronto signed Toronto FC 2 midfielders Charlie Staniland and Jesús Batiz and forward Charlie Sharp to MLS short-term agreements to make up the numbers for Wednesday’s contest.
The NYCFC game had already triggered suspensions for Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi and Kevin Long.
Bernardeschi, the only Toronto player to start every league game this season, was sent off after confronting referee Lukasz Szpala at the final whistle and receiving a second yellow. Long was cautioned in the 53rd minute, earning a one-match ban for yellow card accumulation.
The teams clashed after the final whistle with Johnson, Owusu and Tanasijevic in the thick of a rolling maul that numbered some 30 players and staff at one point. Toronto captain Jonathan Osorio said Johnson, a former NYCFC captain, had been head-butted in the melee.
Herdman bumped New York coach Nick Cushing as he left the field, with a NYCFC staffer pushing the Toronto coach away.
The post-game clash led to a war of words. Herdman and Osorio said the ill will stemmed back to a 2-1 loss at Yankee Stadium on March 16, alleging a 19-year-old Toronto player was punched in the face by Cushing at halftime in the stadium tunnel.
They did not identify the player but the age fits Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who opened the scoring in the March game.
Cushing has denied hitting anyone. Herdman, meanwhile, said nothing came of the alleged incident because the cameras in the area didn't capture it.
Toronto's Osorio, Marshall-Rutty, Shane O’Neill and Brandon Servania missed Wednesday's game through injury.
Toronto (6-5-1) went into mid-week play in fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Nashville, which stands 13th in the East at 2-4-5, was coming off a 1-0 loss at Charlotte FC.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.
Toronto Top Stories
-
GARDINER GRIDLOCK
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver says he got a cellphone ticket for using his points app in the drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
B.C. YouTuber ordered to pay $350K for 'relentless' online defamation campaign
An 'unrepentant' YouTuber has been ordered to pay $350,000 in damages as compensation for a 'relentless' campaign of defamation waged online against a business owner and his company, the B.C. Supreme Court has ruled.
Chief says grave search at B.C. residential school brings things 'full circle'
Chief Robert Michell says relief isn't the right word to describe his reaction as the search begins for unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school he attended in northern British Columbia.
'Endless Shrimp' just one misstep for Red Lobster as it eyes bankruptcy protection
While it's unclear what these closures might mean for the 27 restaurants in Canada, Red Lobster is expected to file for bankruptcy protection in the U.S. this month.
B.C. man shot sex worker in the back during drug-fuelled birthday, court hears
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to four years behind bars after shooting a sex worker in the back during a drug-fuelled 43rd birthday.
Ontario's 'Crypto King' Aiden Pleterski arrested
Of the $40-million Aiden Pleterski was handed over two years, documents show he invested just over one per cent and instead spent $15.9 million on "his personal lifestyle." The 25-year-old Oshawa, Ont. man was arrested and charged with fraud and money laundering on Tuesday.
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
New study shows financial impact of homelessness on our health-care system
A new study out of London, Ont. lays out the cost of the homelessness crisis on our health-care system.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Quebec court rejects McGill injunction request to remove encampment
A Quebec judge has rejected McGill University's request for an injunction to remove the pro-Palestinian encampment on the university's campus in downtown Montreal.
-
Woman, 34, found dead in Ormstown with stab wounds; man arrested
A 60-year-old man has been arrested after a woman's body was found with stab wounds in a home southwest of Montreal, Quebec provincial police say.
-
Man arrested 10 years after Longueuil bike path murder
A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a decade-old murder case.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to integrate more special needs kids into general classroom
It could mark the biggest change in 25 years, as the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board looks to overhaul its elementary programs, a decision that could integrate more special needs students into the general classroom.
-
Ottawa community leader and businessman Larry Bradley passes away
Larry Bradley, a well-known community leader and Ottawa businessman, has died at the age of 74.
-
Tougher impaired driving consequences on the way in Ontario
The Ontario government is bringing in tougher penalties as it looks to stem the alarming rise in the number of drivers getting behind the wheel drunk or high, sometimes with deadly consequences.
Northern Ontario
-
'Very expensive lunch': Sask. driver says he got a cellphone ticket for using his points app in the drive-thru
A warning from a Saskatoon driver about using your fast-food app while in the drive-thru line — a trip to get some free lunch cost him a lot more than he bargained for.
-
Tazed and bitten in the face: Sudbury police dealt with some wild cases last month
The monthly police services board in Greater Sudbury gives the public insight into the day-to-day operations of police, including some of the cases they deal with far from the spotlight.
-
Victim loses $2M in online romance scam
A Malahide Township resident is out more than $2 million following a romance scam.
Kitchener
-
New study shows financial impact of homelessness on our health-care system
A new study out of London, Ont. lays out the cost of the homelessness crisis on our health-care system.
-
Former teacher, trustees voice opposition to revised WRDSB bylaws
Carolyn Burjoski was a delegate at the Waterloo Region District School board meeting on Monday night – the former teacher’s first time addressing trustees since her controversial 2022 appearance.
-
Immigration Minister Marc Miller weighs in on local international student enrollment
Marc Miller dropped by the CTV Kitchener studio to comment on international student enrollment in post secondary schools.
London
-
'There is somebody in there!': Man pulled from burning Old East London apartment
Life-saving efforts were performed on a man taken from a burning loft apartment in London, Ont. Wednesday evening.
-
Dog dies in central London, Ont. fire
London fire crews dealt with an intense afternoon fire, but say all occupants made it out safe.
-
Elgin County OPP confirm death of Tanya Wiebe 'a homicide'
More than three months after her death, OPP in Elgin County are confirming the death of Tanya Wiebe was the result of a murder-suicide.
Windsor
-
Sinkhole causes detours in Sandwich
Transit Windsor says a sinkhole is causing detours in Sandwich Town.
-
Windsor police pilot local tech on bicycle fleet
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) is deploying police on bicycles decked out with technology supplied by a local company.
-
Owner of missing dog 'can’t sleep' 8 months after warrant was issued for woman who took Lemmy
It's been nearly eight months since a bench warrant was issued for the woman who Greg Marentette believes has possession of his Newfoundland dog — but no arrest has been made and Lemmy still has not been found.
Barrie
-
Construction on Barrie road extension in south end ahead of schedule
Work to extend Bryne Drive in Barrie's south end is ahead of schedule.
-
Loved ones seek justice for inmate's death in Penetanguishene jail
Loved ones of Tyler McCue, who died just before Christmas in 2022 while in custody at the Central North Correctional Centre, are speaking out, alleging he didn't receive the medical attention he needed.
-
Barrie city council expected to vote on proposed waterfront field development
For the second week in a row, Barrie council chambers could be standing room only as the City officially decides whether to proceed with plans for a new multi-purpose field along the waterfront.
Winnipeg
-
'Inhumane conditions': 68 dogs pulled from Winnipeg home
Nearly six dozen dogs were seized from a home Wednesday morning by the Winnipeg Humane Society. It is the largest known seizure of animals in the city’s history.
-
Admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki was at Winnipeg homeless shelter to ‘stalk his victims,’ witness testifies
A worker at a homeless shelter in Winnipeg says he met admitted serial killer Jeremy Skibicki who told him he was at the shelter to stalk his victims.
-
Arrest made after Winnipeg grocery store employees assaulted with brass knuckles: WPS
Police say a teenager is facing charges after three employees at a Winnipeg grocery store were assaulted with brass knuckles.
Atlantic
-
Two Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors
Two prominent Catholic churches in Halifax are permanently closing their doors.
-
2 N.B. schools locked down after 'emergency operation'
Two New Brunswick schools locked down due to an “emergency operation” Wednesday afternoon.
-
P.E.I. proposes banning Islanders of a certain age from purchasing tobacco products in new health plan
A new proposal to ban Islanders of a certain age from ever buying tobacco products could put Prince Edward Island at the forefront of the battle against smoking.
N.L.
-
Study says aquaculture likely driving wild salmon extinction in Newfoundland
A new study shows an Atlantic salmon population in southern Newfoundland is disappearing, and it says nearby aquaculture operations are a likely contributor to the decline.
-
'Irate male' assaulted Newfoundland officers with block of cheese, police say
Police in Newfoundland say patrol officers were assaulted Thursday by a "very irate male" wielding a block of cheese.
-
Whooping cough outbreak declared in Newfoundland
Health officials say there is an outbreak of whooping cough in eastern Newfoundland.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton family 'heartbroken' police officer evades charges in 2021 killing of unarmed man
An Edmonton police officer won't face charges for killing an unarmed man in 2021, despite Alberta's police watchdog finding evidence that an offence was committed.
-
Winds expected to move fire away from Fort McMurray on Wednesday: province
A wildfire burning near Fort McMurray is expected to move away from the community on Wednesday.
-
Current Fort McMurray fire situation triggering memories of 2016
Tuesday's drive out of Fort McMurray under orange, smoke-filled skies was a harrowing reminder for evacuees who also fled the threat of wildfire in 2016.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith reacts to Calgary council’s vote to pass blanket rezoning
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she remains "concerned" after Calgary councillors passed blanket rezoning on Tuesday.
-
'The bar is way too low': Dozens of violations found at Calgary daycare following parent complaints
Around two months after being closed for health violations, an inner city daycare in Calgary has now had its licence capacity reduced after several recent inspections revealed two dozen non-compliance concerns.
-
Calgary monitoring northern Alberta wildfires, preparing for evacuees
The City of Calgary says it’s monitoring the wildfire situation and resulting smoke, as evacuees flee from wildfire zones in northern Alberta.
Regina
-
Regina Sexual Assault Centre opens new 'trauma informed' location
The Regina and Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) has recently moved locations and its new space was designed with its purpose in mind.
-
As Sask. teachers vote on new sanctions mandate, education minister, STF say bargaining is restarting
Negotiations between the provincial government and Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) will be restarting on Wednesday, according to the province’s education minister.
-
Over 40 projects across Sask. recognized for sustainable development achievements
On Wednesday, over 40 projects across Saskatchewan were recognized for their efforts of Achievement in Education for Sustainable Development.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. singer Rebecca Strong wins $1M, Canada's Got Talent
Rebecca Strong is Saskatchewan's newest millionaire after winning the grand prize on Canada's Got Talent.
-
Saskatoon nurses call code blue over emergency room crowding
Nurses at Saskatoon's Royal University Hospital are once again warning the public of dangerous overcrowding inside one of Saskatchewan's busiest hospitals.
-
Two Sask. golfers hit a hole-in-one on the same day, at the same course
Some golfers go a lifetime without making a coveted hole-in-one, but one 16-year-old has already done it twice.
Vancouver
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
-
B.C. man shot sex worker in the back during drug-fuelled birthday, court hears
A man from B.C.'s Lower Mainland has been sentenced to four years behind bars after shooting a sex worker in the back during a drug-fuelled 43rd birthday.
-
Former MLB star Justin Morneau headlines B.C. Sports Hall of Fame class of 2024
New Westminister's Justin Morneau headlined the group of athletes, builders, and media members inducted into the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
'Some structural damage' from wildfire near Fort Nelson, B.C., mayor confirms
More than one home has been damaged or lost due to a massive wildfire outside of the B.C. community of Fort Nelson, the mayor confirmed Wednesday.
-
B.C. tribunal rules city not liable for vehicle damaged by pothole
A Victoria driver has learned the meaning of the old adage 'you can't fight city hall' – especially when It comes to potholes.
-
Pickleballers eye noise-reduction measures after North Saanich expulsion
A battle is brewing on the Saanich Peninsula after North Saanich council closed the only dedicated pickleball court in the area.