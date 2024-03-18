Truck driver seriously injured in collision involving school bus in Whitby

A truck driver has been airlifted to a trauma centre with serious injuries following a collision involving a school bus in Whitby.

The crash, which the OPP are describing as "serious," happened on Monday on Highway 12.

Highway 12 was closed in both directions between Townline East and Myrtle Road East as police investigated, but has since reopened.

In an update posted on X, the OPP said that the school bus driver and the children on the bus were not injured in the crash.

The investigation continues.