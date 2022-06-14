Trevor Noah, Pete Davidson, John Mulaney among Just For Laughs Toronto lineup

Comedians Trevor Noah, John Mulaney and Iliza Shlesinger will be getting their funny on at the 10th anniversary of the Just for Laughs Toronto festival this fall.

The triple threat of top comedy talent is among the headliners for this year's in-person festival which runs from Sept. 22 to Oct. 1.

Also set to appear are Amy Schumer, drag queen duo Trixie Mattel and Katya Zamolodchikova, known for their YouTube series "Unhhh," and one-man show virtuoso Mike Birbiglia.

Other headliners include "The Afterparty" star Ben Schwartz and "Black-ish" actor and writer Deon Cole.

Among the Canadian comics set to perform are Al Val and Allie Pearse, both from the "New Wave of Standup" series on CBC Gem, and Ali Hassan, who's appeared on "Run the Burbs" and "Workin' Moms."

JFL says it's also introducing "Got Land?" a new standup comedy variety show where First Nation, Inuk and Metis performers share life stories through comedy.

Additional performers at JFL Toronto include Maria Bamford, podcaster Marc Maron, best comedy album Juno-winner Sophie Buddle and "Chappelle's Show" co-creator Neal Brennan.

Both "Insecure" star Issa Rae and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Peter Davidson will participate in their own "In Conversation" chats during this year's ComedyCon, a four-day run of events in the daytime.

JFL Toronto passes are already on sale while single tickets are available starting Friday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2022.