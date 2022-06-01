Transport truck crashes and bursts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Pickering
Ontario provincial police are on the scene of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Pickering Wednesday morning.
Shortly after midnight, OPP responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 401 at Brock Road.
Police say a transport truck containing beef collided into the centre barrier between the express and collectors lanes of the highway and burst into flames.
The driver did not sustain any injuries.
Police have released images of the truck which was significantly damaged by the fire.
Highway 401 westbound at Brock Road is closed as crews continue to clean the area.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Shanghai starts coming back to life as COVID-19 lockdown eases
Traffic, pedestrians and joggers reappeared on the streets of Shanghai on Wednesday as China's largest city began returning to normalcy amid the easing of a strict two-month COVID-19 lockdown that has drawn unusual protests over its heavy-handed implementation.
Jury finds Alberta men guilty in deaths of Métis hunters
A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting of two Metis hunters on a rural road in Alberta. They also found the man's father guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.
'Star Wars' calls out racism after attacks on Moses Ingram
The 'Star Wars' franchise is sticking up for actor Moses Ingram after she revealed she had received hundreds of racist messages and comments on social media.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Montreal
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Quebec premier accused of stoking immigration fears, lacking empathy toward newcomers
Quebec's premier is being accused of stoking fears about newcomers after he gave a recent speech warning the province risks turning into Louisiana if it doesn't have more control over immigration.
-
Labour minister says it's not 'normal' for 11-year-olds to work as Quebec looks at legal revamp
Quebec, which has no minimum working age, is considering new legislation. Authorities say they're troubled by how many preteens are in the job market during the current labour shortage.
London
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | London, Ont. task force goes inside war-torn Ukraine
For Rafal Schubert, a hug from his daughter is a clear sign he is safely home from a war zone.
-
Fire crews tackle blaze at east London Pizza Hut Tuesday
The London Fire Department responded to a fire at a Pizza Hut restaurant located in the city’s east end late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Popular parking lot patios could outlive COVID-19 pandemic
It was a COVID-19 pandemic lifeline for local restaurants, but looser patio rules could soon become permanent in London.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigate reports of bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police were on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
-
Bison gores woman in Yellowstone National Park
A bison gored a 25-year-old woman in Yellowstone National Park.
-
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Clarence-Rockland mayor suggesting mandatory generators for grocery stores, gas stations
The mayor of Clarence-Rockland, Ont., to the east of Ottawa, says he’d like to see that essential businesses are built with generators, in case of another major power outage like the one caused on May 21.
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Windsor
-
Shell gas stations in Windsor, Ont. out of regular fuel Tuesday
The pumps have run dry at a number of Shell gas stations in Windsor.
-
'This one has missed the mark': National handgun freeze met with skepticism
The president of a gun club in southwestern Ontario is worried about what the new firearm-control legislation put forward Monday by the federal government will do to its membership.
-
Downtown electrical fire leaves 15 displaced
Windsor fire officials say 15 people have been displaced following an electrical fire at a building downtown.
Barrie
-
Thunderstorm watch for Orillia
Meteorologists say conditions in Orillia and northern region are favourable for severe thunderstorms that could bring wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
-
Officer scales ravine to rescue distressed dog in sweltering heat
OPP officer scales ravine in Oro-Medonte to rescue lost, scared dog.
-
May heat a preview of what's to expect this summer: expert
The first heatwave of the season could be a preview of what's to come this summer, according to one expert.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Calgary
-
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycle
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Car troubles: Ongoing shortage is driving high prices and limited options
Buyers in the market for a new car are now facing several barriers as a result of the continued supply deficit of new and used vehicles for sale, including fewer selections, longer wait times, and higher pricing.
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
Vancouver
-
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting information
Chelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
-
'You name it, it's out there': 250 tonnes of flood debris pulled from B.C. rivers
Four broken bridges, 11 battered buildings and 72 vehicles. These are just some of the items among the debris pulled from B.C. rivers and waterways since the devastating floods last November.
-
Act of vandalism to Chinatown mural caught on video, business community shares frustration
Vandalism caught on camera in Chinatown over the weekend left a new mural damaged and had the local business community sharing their frustration with ongoing graffiti and other property damage.
Edmonton
-
Mike Smith pulled as Oilers lose wild Game 1 in Colorado
Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.
-
Jury finds Alberta men guilty in deaths of Métis hunters
A jury has found a man guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the shooting of two Metis hunters on a rural road in Alberta. They also found the man's father guilty of two counts of manslaughter.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.