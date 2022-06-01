Transport truck crashes and bursts into flames on Hwy. 401 in Pickering

Ontario provincial police are on the scene of a transport truck fire on Highway 401 in Pickering Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight, OPP responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 401 at Brock Road.

Police say a transport truck containing beef collided into the centre barrier between the express and collectors lanes of the highway and burst into flames.

The driver did not sustain any injuries.

Police have released images of the truck which was significantly damaged by the fire.

Highway 401 westbound at Brock Road is closed as crews continue to clean the area.