Transport truck catches fire on Hwy. 401 near Mississauga, Ont.
Published Saturday, February 26, 2022 12:42PM EST
A transport truck caught fire on Highway 401 on Feb. 26, 2022. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)
Traffic was briefly delayed on Highway 401 near Mississauga, Ont. on Saturday after a transport truck caught fire.
Emergency crews were called to the highway near Mavis Road around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports of thick black smoke coming from the area.
Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck hauling a piece of farm machinery caught fire.
It is unclear what started the blaze or if there were any injuries.
Police say the fire caused delays westbound on Highway 401 for a short period of time.
“Fire is out, traffic is slowly getting by,” officials said in a social media post around 12:30 p.m.