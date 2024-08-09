Tragically Hip documentary series set for world premiere at Toronto film festival
A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.
Organizers say the Primetime program includes the long-awaited world premiere of “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,” bound for Prime Video.
Announced back in 2022, it's directed by Mike Downie, the brother of late bandleader Gord Downie.
The TV-focused lineup also includes “The Knowing” from Indigenous storytellers Courtney Montour and Tanya Talaga, Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV Plus thriller, "Disclaimer," starring Cate Blanchett, and British director Joe Wright’s Benito Mussolini biopic, “M. Son of the Century.”
In addition to an offering from Jessup and a new animated project from Kove, the Short Cuts lineup includes titles from U.S. actress Dakota Johnson and a film by Arshile Khanjian Egoyan, the son of acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan.
TIFF runs Sept. 5 to 15.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.
'No one should ever have to see that': B.C. couple calls for action after fatal dog attack
A Langley, B.C., family is heartbroken after their small Maltipoo, Sky, was mauled to death by a larger dog in Stanley Park.
'Irresponsible, unethical, and dangerous': Pickering councillor slammed over appearance on 'far-right' podcast
Pickering’s mayor along with five of its six city councillors have released a statement denouncing one of their colleagues for appearing on a “far-right” podcast where the host made a number of threatening and derogatory remarks about them.
UN rights office decries 'alarmingly high' number of executions in Iran: 29 over two days this week
The UN human rights office is expressing concerns about reports that Iran has executed 29 people over two days this week, with the rights chief decrying 'an alarmingly high number' of executions in such a short period of time.
Salmonella-contaminated coconut product recalled in 3 Canadian provinces
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall Friday for a coconut product due to possible salmonella contamination.
Poilievre backs steel and aluminum sector in demanding Canada act swiftly on Chinese tariff package
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is calling on the federal government to slap tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, steel, aluminum, critical minerals and other products, backing calls from industry for Canada to act in alignment with its allies.
Is it better to buy or rent? An expert shares her insights
What's going on in Canada's condo market? An expert spoke with CTV's Your Morning about when is a good time to buy.
What to expect as remnants of tropical storm Debby move across Canada
Remnants of tropical storm Debby merging with another low pressure system over the Great Lakes could bring up to 100 millimetres of rain to parts of Eastern Canada on Friday.
Canada unexpectedly loses 2,800 jobs in July
Canada's economy shed a net 2,800 jobs in July, as gains in full-time work were offset by part-time job losses, while the unemployment rate remained at a 30-month high of 6.4 per cent, data showed on Friday.
Supreme Court won't hear appeal of trucker convicted in Edmonton hotel killing
Canada’s highest court won't hear a conviction appeal from a former Ontario truck driver in the death of a woman at an Edmonton hotel.
Live updates as heavy rain causes flooding across Montreal
The heavy rain is causing flooding and temporary road closures across the Greater Montreal area.
Quebec universities forced to scrap construction and renovation projects due to cuts
Universities in Quebec are scrapping renovation and construction projects for the foreseeable future after the Quebec government announced new funding arrangements that would cut infrastructure budgets.
Supreme Court of Canada dismisses doctor's challenge to family physician allocation system
The Supreme Court of Canada dismissed an appeal from a Montreal doctor arguing that Quebec's allocation plan for family physicians and the Health Minister's methods were invalid and hurt Montreal specifically.
RAINFALL WARNING
Rainfall warning continues in Ottawa, eastern Ontario, up to 100 mm of rain expected Friday
A rainfall warning bringing 50 to 100 millimetres of rain continues to be in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario this Friday, as the remnants of Debby move across the country.
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Aug. 9-11
Night four of Les Grands Feux du Casino Lac-Leamy, the Ottawa Titans in action, puppets take over Almonte and fair season kicks off. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa this weekend.
Ashley Greco named new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord on Ottawa's Pure Country 94
Listeners on Ottawa's Pure Country 94 "are in for a treat," starting Monday morning, as Ashley Greco joins Gord St. Denis as the new co-host of The Morning Pickup with Ashley and Gord, says the station.
Federal fugitive arrested in Sudbury
Police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
3rd teenager in custody over foiled plot targeting Taylor Swift shows in Vienna
A third teenager has been arrested in connection with a foiled attack on now-cancelled Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna, Austria's interior minister said Friday.
Northern Ont. police seize drugs, $200K in cash, three people charged
Three older suspects have been charged with drug trafficking following raids on two residences in Hearst, Ont., earlier this week.
Developer plans to build 500 rental units at Huether Hotel and surrounding businesses
Big change is coming to the Huether Hotel in Uptown Waterloo.
Former Woodstock mayor found guilty of sexual assault
Justice Michael Carnegie has handed down his decision against former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch.
32 people arrested in Woodstock as part of 'warrant sweep'
Over the past 30 days, the Community Response Unit and uniform patrol have arrested 32 people and laid a combined 63 charges as part of the enforcement project that focused on outstanding warrants.
BREAKING
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Clinton Public Hospital
According to the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA), there is an outbreak on the inpatient unit and it is now closed to admissions until further notice.
What’s happening in Windsor-Essex this weekend?
Here’s what’s going on in Windsor-Essex this weekend, according to Tourism Windsor-Essex Pelee Island.
One Windsor-Essex beach closed for swimming, three with warnings
If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.
Canadian divers Wiens, Zsombor-Murray advance to men's 10m semifinal at Paris Games
Canadian divers Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray have advanced to the semifinal in the men's 10-metre platform event at the Paris Olympics.
Three more busted in Meaford crime ring
Three more Meaford residents have been charged in connection to a crime spree.
Nearly 1,500 impaired charges in central Ontario this year
Ontario Provincial Police are asking the public find alternatives to drinking and driving.
'Don't be pooping on the beach': Ont. Premier responds to Wasaga Beach controversy
Premier Doug Ford says anyone visiting one of Ontario's busiest summer destinations shouldn't be "pooping on the beach."
'Her death was a wakeup call': 10th anniversary of Tina Fontaine's death to be marked
This weekend marks the 10th anniversary since the death of 15-year-old Tina Fontaine.
Manitoba Hydro employee dies while working during power outage
A Manitoba Hydro employee has died while on a work site in the Interlake, the Crown corporation announced.
Manitoba teachers getting raise in new collective agreement
Increased wages, better protections and improved working conditions are all part of the first-ever collective agreement with public teachers in anglophone school divisions throughout Manitoba.
Rainfall warnings, special weather statements issued in N.B. as storm Debby heads east
Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements in parts of New Brunswick Friday as the remnants of Tropical Depression Debby head towards eastern Canada.
Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas decreased overnight across the Maritimes.
Beachgoers urged to stay out of ocean at Rainbow Haven and Clam Harbour beaches due to bacteria levels
Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at a popular Halifax-area beach due to elevated bacteria levels.
Regatta a 'go,' bringing thousands to Quidi Vidi Lake in St. John's
Mother Nature smiled on St. John's Wednesday morning, allowing a volunteer committee to give the go-ahead for the city's unique weather-dependent holiday, the Royal St. John's Regatta.
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
Motorcyclist killed in highway crash south of Edmonton
A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle in Leduc on Wednesday.
Edmonton's unemployment rate spikes as Alberta's remains steady
While Alberta's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, Edmonton's jobless rate spiked to become one of the highest in the country.
Josh Classen's forecast: Warming trend ramps up
Get set for another string of days with afternoon highs in the 25- to 30-degree range. Edmonton ended July and started August with seven straight days hitting 25 or hotter.
Crash near Field, B.C., kills American, seriously injuries 4 others
B.C. RCMP say one person was killed and several others were injured in a crash near Field earlier this week.
Calgary's 5 most expensive homes for sale right now (August 2024)
Calgary's five most expensive residential homes for sale.
Saskatchewan achieves historic benchmark, produces first kilogram of lithium
Saskatchewan has produced its first kilogram of lithium. An essential mineral for battery production, the historic occasion was marked at a test facility in Emerald Park.
'Exciting but nerve racking': Farmers ready for harvest season amid yield concerns
Crops are continuing to advance due to increased temperatures and lack of moisture during the past week, according to both producers and the province.
RCMP union calling on province to pause Sask. Marshals Service
The union representing RCMP officers is calling on the provincial government to pause funding for the Saskatchewan Marshals Service until there is “proper” consultation and a “full plan” is released.
Private security is booming in Saskatoon as businesses see crime as a growing threat
A private security company says Saskatoon businesses are spending more on security or seeking security services for the first time to deter crime.
Sask. construction company fined $95K after a truss fell on two workers
A construction company in North Battleford was hit with a significant fine after trusses collapsed and fell onto two of its workers.
Police investigating 'serious incident' in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a "serious incident" in the Downtown Eastside.
B.C. officials condemn imam's calls for violence; RCMP investigating
B.C.'s public safety minister and Port Coquitlam's mayor are among those condemning a video circulating on social media in which an imam calls for violence and death against Jews and Christians.
-
B.C. mayor says provincial housing targets put pressure on municipal infrastructure
In almost every corner of the township of View Royal, B.C., you'll see buildings under construction. In July, the province added View Royal to its housing target list, suggesting that the small municipality needs to build 585 units of housing over the next five years.
Suspect smashed B.C. restaurant window in order to steal live crabs, owner says
A man who allegedly smashed the window of a Victoria restaurant in an attempt to steal live crabs Wednesday was arrested again after police say he later returned to the eatery and set off a smoke bomb.
B.C. appoints new chief coroner, while overdose health emergency continues
The British Columbia government has appointed Dr. Jatinder Baidwan as the province's new chief coroner following the retirement of Lisa Lapointe earlier this year.