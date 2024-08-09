Tragically Hip documentary series set for world premiere at Toronto film festival

A four-part docuseries on The Tragically Hip and film shorts from Oscar-winner Torill Kove and actor Connor Jessup are among the homegrown additions to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the Primetime program includes the long-awaited world premiere of “The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal,” bound for Prime Video.

Announced back in 2022, it's directed by Mike Downie, the brother of late bandleader Gord Downie.

The TV-focused lineup also includes “The Knowing” from Indigenous storytellers Courtney Montour and Tanya Talaga, Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV Plus thriller, "Disclaimer," starring Cate Blanchett, and British director Joe Wright’s Benito Mussolini biopic, “M. Son of the Century.”

In addition to an offering from Jessup and a new animated project from Kove, the Short Cuts lineup includes titles from U.S. actress Dakota Johnson and a film by Arshile Khanjian Egoyan, the son of acclaimed Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan.

TIFF runs Sept. 5 to 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2024.