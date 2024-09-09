Man, 40, charged in deadly crash in Oshawa, Ont. that involved nine vehicles
Police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a deadly, fiery crash in Oshawa, Ont. that involved nine vehicles last month.
The collision happened near Ritson Road South and Bloor Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 10.
Officers said a black Mercedes, driven by a 40-year-old man from Toronto, was heading southbound Ritson Road "at a high rate of speed" when it entered a curb lane and hit a white Nissan operated by a 41-year-old woman from Oshawa.
The woman subsequently lost control of her Nissan as a result of the force of the impact, police said. Her vehicle then collided with three other vehicles – a Chevrolet Orlando, a Honda and a Dodge Caravan – before bursting into flames.
The Honda and Chevy struck "multiple other" vehicles too, police said.
During this, officers said the driver of the Mercedes continued southbound before swerving across northbound lanes of traffic, careening off the roadway and clipping the back corner of a chip-truck, prompting the awning to fall onto a man waiting for his food order. Police said the Mercedes crashed into a light pole.
The 41-year-old woman died at the scene, while nine others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
In a release issued on Monday, Durham police said that they have arrested Lorne Nicholson, who is facing multiple charges including four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm. It is not clear which vehicle Nicholson was operating.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
With files from CP24's Chris Fox
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Quebec village preparing for 370 per cent hike in property taxes
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
The iPhone 16, new AirPods and other highlights from Apple's product showcase
Apple squarely shifted its focus toward artificial intelligence with the unveiling of its hotly anticipated iPhone 16 along with a slew of new features coming with the next update to the device’s operating system. While the new phone lineup headlined Monday's showcase, the tech giant also shared updates to its smartwatch and AirPod lineups.
John and Matthew Gaudreau are mourned by the hockey community, family and friends at their funeral
John and Matthew Gaudreau were remembered as loving brothers and husbands who put family above hockey and everything else at a tearful funeral held Monday, a week and a half after they died when they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey.
Health minister 'not worried' as Liberal MPs gather after tumultuous summer
Health Minister Mark Holland says he isn’t worried about Liberal electoral fortunes despite a tumultuous summer in which his party suffered a devastating byelection loss in Toronto, the party’s national campaign director resigned and the Liberal-NDP supply-and-confidence agreement collapsed.
BREAKING 'Peter Nygard is a sexual predator:' Former fashion mogul sentenced to 11 years in prison
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been sentenced to 11 years in prison. The sentence was handed to Nygard, 83, by Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Goldstein in Toronto on Monday. Last November, a jury found Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault following a six-week trial.
Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery
Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital from a New York City prison on Sunday and underwent heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Avoid Metropolitain Expressway this weekend, Transport Quebec warns
The Metropolitain Expressway (A-40) westbound will be closed starting Friday night for paving work, and Transport Quebec recommends motorists avoid the area.
-
A group of teenagers struck by a driver in the Magdalen Islands
A driver struck several teenagers on the site of a high school in the Magdalen Islands on Monday afternoon following an altercation with a pedestrian.
-
Coroner issues report into 'avoidable' killings of Quebec police officer, assailant
A Quebec coroner has concluded that the deaths of a provincial police sergeant and the mentally ill man who fatally stabbed her were avoidable.
Ottawa
-
Quebec village preparing for 370 per cent hike in property taxes
Residents in the small Quebec village of Danford Lake may soon be priced out of their homes, as property valuations and taxes are set to skyrocket.
-
Federal employees now required to be in the office 3 days a week
As tens of thousands of public servants return to the office for a minimum of three days a week this week, public service unions continue to oppose the federal government's new hybrid work policy.
-
Ottawa travellers bracing for flight cancellations amid Air Canada strike talks
Travellers leaving Ottawa are uncertain about their return flights, as Air Canada faces a potential halt in services due to a possible strike, but they are hopeful an agreement will be reached.
Northern Ontario
-
Air Canada prepares to shut down as talks with pilots union near deadlock
Air Canada is finalizing plans to suspend most of its operations, likely beginning Sunday, as talks with the pilot union are nearing an impasse over 'inflexible' wage demands, the country's largest airline said on Monday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
-
Video shows intense flames at fire on James Street in Timmins
Greg Miller says he was driving to work around 4 a.m. Thursday when he saw flames erupting between two homes on James Street in Timmins.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. woman says puppy was stolen during break-in
A Kitchener, Ont. woman is pleading for the return of her puppy, an eight-month-old French Bulldog named Sanchi.
-
Traffic stop in Waterloo ends with seizure of 200+ guns
Police have seized over 200 firearms as part of a weapons investigation that began in Waterloo.
-
Concerns raised over man-made island in the Grand River
An island has appeared in the middle of the Grand River but it’s not a natural formation.
London
-
Director of education for TVDSB on leave of absence
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that Director of Education Mark Fisher is on a leave of absence.
-
Former Woodstock Mayor testifies in second sex assault trial, denies allegations of rape and cocaine use
The trial of former Woodstock Mayor Trevor Birtch continued inside a London Courtroom on Monday, where he took to the stand to answer to the allegations.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
Windsor
-
Friend identifies police-involved shooting victim as '60s Scoop survivor
A friend of 57-year-old Jason West told CTV News it was he who died after a police-involved shooting in Windsor on Friday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
-
NEW
NEW Windsor fire department says they're 'done being nice' following surge in open air fires
The Windsor fire department says that they were called out for open air fires more than 70 times this summer.
Barrie
-
City crews dismantle homeless encampment in Barrie park
City crews arrived at a Barrie park on Monday to dismantle a homeless encampment where roughly two dozen people had been living.
-
Retired officers testify about discovery of Katherine Janeiro’s body in 1994
The man charged with second-degree murder in the 1994 stabbing death of Katherine Janeiro sat in a Barre courtroom on Monday as police officers testified about the day the young mother's body was discovered.
-
One in 3 Simcoe Muskoka households face food insecurity, data reveals
New data reveals one-third of households across Simcoe Muskoka can't afford to put food on the table.
Winnipeg
-
Man charged after eight migrants illegally cross border into Manitoba: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP has charged a man with human smuggling after he was allegedly caught picking up a group of migrants crossing into Canada last month.
-
'It's not sustainable': Winnipeg police officers working more overtime compared to 2023: new report
The Winnipeg Police Service is seeing officers work more hours in 2024 compared to last year according to the latest budget update.
-
'You can't miss Luke Skywalker': Mark Hamill spotted filming in Manitoba town
Star Wars icon Mark Hamill rode through the streets of Stonewall, Man. last month filming scenes atop what looked to be an Army vehicle for the upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "The Long Walk."
Atlantic
-
'We’re still human': Collaborative effort needed to combat Maritime homelessness
Many people are calling on a collaborative effort to address homelessness in the Maritimes
-
Elsipogtog First Nation man dead after N.B. RCMP shooting, SiRT investigating
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by RCMP in Elsipogtog First Nation, N.B.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and voice of Darth Vader, dies at 93
James Earl Jones, who overcame racial prejudice and a severe stutter to become a celebrated icon of stage and screen — eventually lending his deep, commanding voice to CNN, 'The Lion King' and Darth Vader — has died. He was 93.
N.L.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
-
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
Edmonton
-
Alberta senior in custody after allegedly luring children with candy, sexually assaulting them
A Red Deer senior is in custody for allegedly luring children into his apartment with candy.
-
Edmonton city councillor leaving municipal politics after 11 years
A familiar face on Edmonton city council has decided the time has come to leave municipal politics after more than a decade as a councillor.
-
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
Calgary
-
'Blown away by your kindness': Meredith Gaudreau thanks Calgary in heartfelt eulogy
Meredith Gaudreau, Johnny Gaudreau’s widow, gave a sincere thank you to Calgary for the outpouring of support for her and the Gaudreau family.
-
Calgary's police chief speaks out against Alberta's anticipated photo radar crackdown
Calgary’s police chief has issued a grave warning about the potential impact of further restrictions on photo radar use in Alberta.
-
Alberta protesters get 6 1/2-year sentences for roles in Coutts border blockade
One of two men sentenced Monday to 6 1/2 years for firearms violations and mischief at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the time he has already spent behind bars has changed him and his "solemn weapon” is now love.
Regina
-
Sask. woman defrauded social services out of $48,000 through unemployment claims, police say
Regina police say a 27-year-old woman is facing fraud and identity theft charges after she defrauded the Ministry of Social Services of nearly $48,000.
-
Government of Saskatchewan to provide funds for IMAX theatre upgrades
The Kramer IMAX Theatre in Regina hosted a screening of 13 productions filmed in Saskatchewan which are hitting screens soon.
-
Sask. education minister responds to incident of student being lit on fire
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. education minister responds to incident of student being lit on fire
Saskatchewan's Education minister says the incident at a Saskatoon school where a student was set on fire is "horrible," but could have been worse.
-
Saskatoon police officers snooped on investigation files they had no right to access: Privacy commissioner
Three Saskatoon police officers were caught snooping on nine people’s private information from investigation records for personal reasons, according to the Saskatchewan privacy commissioner.
-
Temperature records fall as September heat keeps summer alive in Sask.
Numerous high temperature records fell across Saskatchewan on Sunday as a late summer heat wave lingers in the province.
Vancouver
-
Woman who died in B.C. jail cell had asked to be taken to hospital twice, report shows
A woman who died from drug toxicity while in a B.C. jail cell asked to be taken to hospital twice in the hours after she was taken into custody in a case the province's police watchdog says again raises concerns over the treatment of intoxicated prisoners.
-
Suspect charged in 2022 killing of Vancouver taxi driver
Two years after a taxi driver was attacked and killed in East Vancouver, a suspect has been charged in his death.
-
Man allegedly assaulted, attempted to rob woman in mobility scooter: North Vancouver RCMP
Mounties in North Vancouver say they’re searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rob a woman outside a pharmacy, before assaulting her and a bystander over the weekend.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. to review conservation officer training after more than 600 bears killed last year
The British Columbia government is partnering with a bear welfare group to reduce the number of bears being euthanized in the province.
-
Man charged after 4 youths attacked on Galloping Goose trail in Langford, B.C.
A 32-year-old man is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm after, after a group of young people were attacked on a popular pedestrian trail on southern Vancouver Island.
-
BC United sources leak 'extremism' file on B.C. Conservative director
Sources in the Official Opposition BC United party have leaked a file on the "extremism" of the B.C. Conservatives' executive director, Angelo Isidorou, less than two weeks after the parties' leaders announced a deal to work together.