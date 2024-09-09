Man, 40, charged in deadly crash in Oshawa, Ont. that involved nine vehicles

Police have charged a 40-year-old man in connection with a deadly, fiery crash in Oshawa, Ont. that involved nine vehicles last month.

The collision happened near Ritson Road South and Bloor Street at around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 10.

Officers said a black Mercedes, driven by a 40-year-old man from Toronto, was heading southbound Ritson Road "at a high rate of speed" when it entered a curb lane and hit a white Nissan operated by a 41-year-old woman from Oshawa.

The woman subsequently lost control of her Nissan as a result of the force of the impact, police said. Her vehicle then collided with three other vehicles – a Chevrolet Orlando, a Honda and a Dodge Caravan – before bursting into flames.

The Honda and Chevy struck "multiple other" vehicles too, police said.

During this, officers said the driver of the Mercedes continued southbound before swerving across northbound lanes of traffic, careening off the roadway and clipping the back corner of a chip-truck, prompting the awning to fall onto a man waiting for his food order. Police said the Mercedes crashed into a light pole.

The 41-year-old woman died at the scene, while nine others were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a release issued on Monday, Durham police said that they have arrested Lorne Nicholson, who is facing multiple charges including four counts of dangerous operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm. It is not clear which vehicle Nicholson was operating.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-579-1520 ext. 5267 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CP24's Chris Fox