

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Trading has stopped at the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Montreal Exchange, the company tweeted Friday afternoon.

The TMX Group said trading halted around 2 p.m. due to “issues with trading.”

“All users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges,” they said in a tweet. “We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to investigate.”

TMX Group said it will continue to update users as they investigate the issue.

The S&P/TSX Index was up to 31 points or 0.2 per cent around 1:40 p.m.

More to come.