Trading halted at Toronto Stock Exchange and Montreal Exchange
A Toronto Stock Exchange ticker is seen at The Exchange Tower in Toronto. (Aaron Vincent Elkaim / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 2:53PM EDT
Trading has stopped at the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Montreal Exchange, the company tweeted Friday afternoon.
The TMX Group said trading halted around 2 p.m. due to “issues with trading.”
“All users are equally impacted and are unable to connect to our Exchanges,” they said in a tweet. “We apologize for the inconvenience and continue to investigate.”
TMX Group said it will continue to update users as they investigate the issue.
The S&P/TSX Index was up to 31 points or 0.2 per cent around 1:40 p.m.
More to come.