TPS officer charged after purchase made on victim's debit card

An officer with the Toronto Police Service (TPS) has been arrested and charged after a missing person’s debit card was used to make a purchase at a Mississauga store.

According to a release issued on Tuesday, the missing person investigation in question was started on Feb. 17 at TPS’ 53 Division.

Investigators allege that a Toronto police officer took possession of the missing person’s belongings, including their debit card, which was later given to another man and used to make a purchase at a Mississauga store.

After further investigation, police said, they discovered that the officer and the man also fraudulently obtained vehicles together.

On April 11, Constable Boris Borissov, 58, of the Toronto Police Service was arrested and charged with one count of theft, three counts of breach of trust, one count of trafficking a credit card, one count of using a credit card in commission of an offence, one count of attempting to obstruct justice, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of unauthorized use of a computer system and one count of fraud.

Borissov has served with TPS for 16 years and the force confirms he has been suspended with pay.

He is scheduled to appear in court on May 27 at 2201 Finch Avenue West at 2 p.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-2800.