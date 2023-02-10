Tory resigns as mayor of Toronto after admitting to relationship with staffer

John Tory is stepping down as mayor of Toronto after having a relationship with a member of his office staff during the pandemic.

Tory announced his resignation during a surprise news conference on Friday evening as he confirmed the relationship, which he said: "did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as mayor and as a family man."

"I am deeply sorry, and I apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto," Tory said.

The relationship ended by mutual consent earlier this year, Tory said, and the employee had left and secured another job elsewhere.

"While I deeply regret having to step away from a job that I love, in a city that I love even more, I believe in my heart, it is best to fully commit myself to the work that is required to repair these most important relationships," Tory said.

John Tory's full statement:

I want to update Torontonians on a difficult personal matter.

During the pandemic, I developed a relationship with an employee in my office in a way that did not meet the standards to which I hold myself as Mayor and as a family man.

The relationship ended by mutual consent earlier this year.

During the course of our relationship sometime ago, the employee decided to pursue employment outside City Hall and secured a job elsewhere.

I recognize that permitting this relationship to develop was a serious error in judgment on my part.

It came at a time when Barb, my wife of 40-plus years and I were enduring many lengthy periods apart while I carried out my responsibilities during the pandemic.

As a result, I have decided I will step down as Mayor so I can take the time to reflect on my mistakes and to do the work of rebuilding the trust of my family.

I will be working with the City Manager, the City Clerk and Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie to ensure an orderly transition in the coming days.

While I deeply regret having to step away from a job I love, in a city I love even more, I believe in my heart it is best to fully commit myself to the work required to repair these most important relationships.

As well, I think it is important for the Office of the Mayor not to in any way be tarnished and not to see the City government itself put through a prolonged period of controversy, arising out of this error in judgement on my part, especially in light of the challenges we face as a city.

I am deeply sorry and apologize unreservedly to the people of Toronto and to all those hurt by my actions including my staff, my colleagues and the public service.

Most of all, I apologize to my wife Barb and my family, whom I have let down more than anyone else.

I hope the privacy of all of those impacted by my actions can be respected and that includes me.

I think as you know I am a naturally private person notwithstanding some of the jobs I have had and I hope you will respect that, and the privacy of everyone else as well, especially my wife and family.

I have made the Integrity Commissioner aware of the relationship and asked him to review it.

I want to thank the people of Toronto for trusting me as Mayor.

It has been the job of a lifetime, and while I have let them and my family down in this instance, I have nonetheless been deeply honoured by the opportunity to serve the people of this wonderful city and I believe I did some good for the city I truly love particularly during the pandemic.

I'm usually known for taking as many questions as you want, but on this occasion I'll let my statement speak for itself.

Thank you.