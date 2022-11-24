Tory announces key appointments, including councillor who will be responsible for 2026 FIFA World Cup
Mayor John Tory has announced his selections for key committee roles at city hall, as well as a number of new special positions which will see members of council chosen to “champion” important files ranging from Toronto’s nighttime economy to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Tory detailed the selections in an email sent to councillors prior to a meeting of the city’s striking committee, which still has to formally sign off on his picks.
Tory said that he will appoint his deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie as chair of the Infrastructure and Environment Committee while Shelley Carroll will lead the Economic and Community Development Committee, Brad Bradford will serve as the city’s housing champion and James Pasternak will lead the General Government and Licensing Committee.
Jon Burnside, who is beginning his second term as city councillor following a four-year absence, has been tapped as TTC Chair.
He replaces Jaye Robinson in that role. Robinson, meanwhile, will take over a special position related to Toronto’s role as a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
“Throughout this process, I have been focused on placing people in the city government in positions where they can best contribute to the agenda that the people of Toronto have elected me to implement. I want to thank all of you for taking the time to speak with me over the last few weeks,” Tory said in the email to councillors.
Two new executive committee members
While Tory will now have sole responsibility for the city’s budget under new “strong mayor” legislation, he has chosen to reappoint Gary Crawford as his budget chief.
In his email, Tory said that Crawford “understands the importance of this process and the need to invest in and protect key city services while at the same time keeping tax increases low and life in our city affordable.”
While many members of Tory’s executive committee from the last term of council will return, the mayor says that newcomers Amber Morley and Lily Cheng will also be welcomed into the fold.
Tory had endorsed Morley’s opponent, Mark Grimes, in Etobicoke-Lakeshore in the run-up to October’s municipal election.
“Amber has experience working here at City Hall and in her community. In the election she pledged to build an equitable and inclusive community for all - I share that goal and want to make sure we all remain focused on that during the challenging times ahead,” Tory said in his email.
Tory is also recommending that former TDSB trustee and newly elected city councillor Chris Moise be appointed to the Board of Health and chosen to chair the board.
The chair role, however, will be decided on by the members of the Board of Health.
“We saw during the COVID-19 pandemic the importance of the chair of the Board of Health role. I believe Chris Moise has the experience as a former trustee and community leader to chair this board,” Tory said.
The following councillors have also been appointed to newly created special roles related to key files:
- Paul Ainslie – Night Economy
- Jaye Robinson – FIFA World Cup
- Mike Colle – Mental Health
- Vince Crisanti – Seniors
- Chris Moise – Small Business
- Nick Mantas – Tech and Innovation
- Stephen Holyday – Red Tape Reduction and Customer Service
Toronto Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Argos fans take over Toronto to celebrate Grey Cup win
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
WATCH LIVE | Ambassador Bridge blockade escalated economic threat from 'Freedom Convoy': Freeland
Four days before Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government invoked the Emergencies Act to clear last winter's 'Freedom Convoy' blockades, a key White House official made it clear the United States wanted Canada to get the situation under control, a public inquiry heard Thursday.
Supreme Court of Canada rejects appeals by four men convicted of child sex offences
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected an appeal from four men convicted of child sex offences, all of whom cited police entrapment as grounds to dismiss their cases.
Vatican court hears secret recording of Pope on hostage fees
The Vatican tribunal weighing a financial fraud case heard from an unusual witness Thursday, when a secret recording of Pope Francis was played to the court about the Holy See's payments to free a nun held hostage by al-Qaida-linked militants.
Canadian pediatricians ditch toddler screen time limits in new guidance
The Canadian Paediatric Society has ditched setting firm time limits for screen use among toddlers and preschoolers, encouraging instead that parents prioritize educational, interactive and age-appropriate material.
DEVELOPING | 'No survivors have been located': 3 believed dead in B.C. float plane crash
Three people are believed dead following a float plane crash Wednesday northwest of Port Hardy, B.C.
Croatia takes note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at World Cup
An emotional John Herdman has apparently given Croatia some bulletin-board material ahead of its World Cup showdown with Canada on Sunday.
Montreal
-
Fady Dagher will be Montreal's next police chief
Fady Dagher has been selected as the new chief of the Montreal police service (SPVM), the city has confirmed. Dagher, who is currently the head of the Longueuil police service, will take over the Montreal police force following the retirement of former chief Sylvain Caron last March.
-
Jean Coutu pharmacies experiencing network outage across Quebec
Some Jean Coutu pharmacies across Quebec are experiencing a major network outage.
-
Alleged Chinese spy working for Hydro-Québec seeking bail
A former employee of Quebec's electricity utility who is charged with economic espionage for the benefit of China told his bail hearing today he wants to stay in Canada to clear his name.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
-
Two separate crashes within minutes at busy London, Ont. intersection
Multiple emergency crews responded to two separate collisions near the intersection of Commissioners and Wellington roads in London Wednesday evening.
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
Kitchener
-
Brant County road closed for 'sudden death investigation'
Salt Springs Church Road in Brant County has been temporarily closed due to a sudden death investigation, according to Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
-
38-year-old man arrested after shots fired in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say an arrest has been made after shots were fired in the Kingsway Drive area of Kitchener on Wednesday night.
-
Two sent to hospital following a crash in Wellesley Township
A 76-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were both taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a collision Wednesday in Wellesley Township.
Northern Ontario
-
'Incompetent' murder investigation destroyed her life, Sudbury woman says in $8M lawsuit
Melissa Sheridan says she went from a respected Sudbury businesswoman to social pariah after she was charged in 2020 with murdering her ex-husband, Brant Burke.
-
Unconscious driver was slumped over the wheel in Cochrane parking lot, police say
Three North Bay residents have been charged after Ontario Provincial Police responded to a complaint Thursday on Highway 11.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming dies at 71
Toronto Maple Leafs legend Börje Salming has died after a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS.) He was 71.
Ottawa
-
'Freedom Convoy 2.0' being planned for February 2023
An organizer of the 'Freedom Convoy' says he's planning a reunion in Ottawa in February. James Bauder, the founder of Canada Unity, a group that called for an end to all vaccine mandates, posted on Facebook calling for a 'Freedom Convoy 2.0' Feb. 17 to 21 in Ottawa.
-
Woman searching for late father's jacket that was donated to Ottawa Value Village
A former Ottawa resident is appealing for help tracking down her late father's ski jacket, after it was accidentally donated to a Value Village in Ottawa the day he passed away.
-
Ottawa public school board to resume debate virtually on mandatory masks in schools
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced trustees will resume a public meeting on a mask mandate for students and staff at 6 p.m., and the public will be able to watch the meeting online.
Windsor
-
Highway 3 Widening Project moves forward as RFP stage closes
The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project.
-
Family and friends mourn loss of Windsor man after fatal hit-and-run crash
Family and friends are mourning the loss of a 33-year-old man after a fatal hit-and-run crash in Windsor.
-
Barrie
-
Bracebridge OPP officer faces assault charges after man is seriously injured
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing a pair of assault charges, the province's police watchdog said Thursday, following the arrest of a man who was allegedly left with serious injuries.
-
Medical building in Thornton needs structural assessment after car crash
A portion of a Thornton facility is boarded up after a car crashed into the building earlier this week.
-
Ont. man arrested in human trafficking case involving 15-year-old girl
Police in Owen Sound arrested a local man accused of exploiting a young teen in a human trafficking investigation.
Atlantic
-
Federal government to spend $1.6B on communities adapting to forest fires, floods and storms
The federal government has released a climate adaptation strategy that includes $1.6 billion in new spending to help communities faced with risks that range from extreme heat and wildfires to floods and storms.
-
Carbon pricing good idea complicated by rising energy costs: Nova Scotia advocate
An affordable energy advocate says the imposition of consumer carbon pricing in Nova Scotia is a good idea, but adds that rising energy costs continue to pose problems for people with lower incomes.
-
Patient dies in Moncton ER while waiting to be seen
Another patient has died while waiting for care in a New Brunswick hospital’s emergency room.
Calgary
-
Alberta to deliver update on whether province still on track for $13B surplus
Albertans are to get an update on whether the province is still on track to record a $13-billion surplus in this year’s budget.
-
Parking ticket? Pay it with a toy! Toys for Tickets returns to Alberta
An annual campaign that lets those who have received parking tickets at Alberta Heath Services lots pay them with a toy is returning this year.
-
Calgary Folk Fest unveils 2023 Block Heater lineup
Block Heater will be returning to downtown Calgary and Inglewood this winter with a series of indoor and outdoor concerts, held in unison with the Chinook Blast visual art festival.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg teens arrested after officers swarmed, vehicles damaged at large party
Four Winnipeg teens have been arrested in connection to an incident where police officers were swarmed when they tried to break up a party in East St. Paul last month.
-
Arrest of mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank
Don't worry, Santa Claus is not on the naughty list. The apparent arrest of a mall Santa in Winnipeg was a 'misguided and unfortunate' prank, prompting an apology from the mall.
-
Residential parking ban begins Thursday morning in Winnipeg
A residential parking ban will take effect in Winnipeg beginning on Thursday morning at 7 a.m.
Vancouver
-
15 new suspects added to most wanted list as Vancouver police probe PNE riot
Just over two months after a riot broke out at a musical festival in East Vancouver, police are adding 15 suspects to their most wanted list.
-
Hours-long closure of Coquihalla Hwy. involved stolen truck, reports of firearm: RCMP
The police incident that closed the Coquihalla Highway for several hours Wednesday does not appear to be connected to any other "recent high-profile events" in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, according to police.
-
2 dead, 1 injured in Coquitlam, B.C., shooting
Two people are dead and another is hurt after a shooting near an elementary school in Coquitlam Wednesday night.
Edmonton
-
Likely severe illness season will 'disrupt school, sports and upcoming holiday gatherings,' Alta. CMOH warns
Alberta's new chief medical officer of health is warning flu and respiratory viruses – which have caused a premature disruption to school and work – will result in more of the same during what is expected to be a "severe" illness season.
-
Grenade, guns, drugs, stolen and fake IDs found in St. Albert bust: RCMP
Two people from St. Albert are facing 16 charges each after a search warrant turned up drugs, weapons, body armour and hundreds of fake and stolen documents and credit cards, RCMP announced Thursday.
-
Parking ticket? Pay it with a toy! Toys for Tickets returns to Alberta
An annual campaign that lets those who have received parking tickets at Alberta Heath Services lots pay them with a toy is returning this year.