

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Mayor John Tory and federal Minister of Border Security Bill Blair will hold a news conference this morning to discuss efforts to house asylum seekers, less than a week before hundreds of them will have to be moved from two college residences where they have been staying since May.

The federal government announced on Wednesday that it will pay for hotel rooms for 450 asylum seekers housed in temporary shelter spaces at Centennial College and Humber College.

The announcement came with just over a week to go until an Aug. 9 deadline for the asylum seekers to be moved from the college residences to make way for the return of students.

Ottawa has indicated that it will pay for hotel rooms in Mississauga, Etobicoke and Markham until Sept. 30 in order to give the city time to find more permanent accommodations for the asylum seekers.

The city, meanwhile, will handle all logistics related to the movement and the care of the asylum seekers.

City officials have previously said that an influx of asylum seekers has overwhelmed its shelter system and put an increasing strain on other social supports.

Today’s news conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. at city hall.