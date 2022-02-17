Advertisement
Torontonians navigated flooded streets and transit stations Thursday morning
Commuters in Toronto had to navigate road and transit closures this morning as rain and ice pellets fell from the sky, causing flooding and delays.
Between 15 and 25 centimetres of snow is expected to fall on the city Thursday night, but before that happens, residents are facing a significant amount of rainfall—with 10 to 25 millimetres possible by the afternoon.
The flooding started early in the morning, impacting GO Transit as well as the Don Valley Parkway.
Long Branch GO Station, located in Etobicoke, was shut down around 8 a.m. Photographs posted to social media show water pooling inside the station, where pedestrians walk.
In another photo, it appears as though part of the stairs were completely submerged.
The station reopened just after noon.
Trains were also short turning before Bloomington GO Station in Richmond Hill due to water on the tracks.
The Toronto and Regional Conservation Authority issued a flood warning early Thursday morning, saying the region received 15 to 34 millimetres of rain overnight.
“Due to heavy rainfall already received, frozen ground conditions and snow/ice melt, rivers within the GTA flowing higher and faster than normal levels, resulting in hazardous conditions,” officials said. “The water levels in some of TRCA’s watercourses are rising steadily and have yet to peak in all of TRCA’s watersheds, specifically in the Humber River and Don River.”
“With the additional forecast rainfall water levels may continue to rise.”
The ramp to the Don Valley Parkway, near the Gardiner Expressway, has been closed as of 9 a.m. due to “rising water levels leading to dangerous conditions,” according to police.
The DVP remains open while portions of nearby roads such as Bayview Avenue, Moore Avenue and River Sreet remain closed. City inspectors are on scene.