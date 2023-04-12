Toronto woman charged for allegedly stealing nearly 80 debit machines at businesses, animal hospitals, vet clinics

A Toronto woman has been charged in connection with a fraud investigation where nearly 80 debit machines were stolen from local businesses across the Greater Toronto Area, including animal hospitals and vet clinics.

The thefts occurred between Oct. 30, 2022 to April 1, 2023, where police said 79 Point of Sale (POS) terminals were stolen.

Once stolen, police say they were used to make fake transactions by processing refunds onto various credit and debit cards. Toronto police did not detail the amount of money.

On Saturday, Toronto police charged Crystalee Hollihan, 37, with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Hollihan appeared in court for a bail hearing that morning. The charges have not been proven in court.

Toronto police are continuing their investigation and are working to identify additional suspects responsible for break-ins and fake transactions.

Officers ask businesses to report any lost or stolen POS terminals as well as incidents of fraudulent transactions to the police.

Police advise businesses to keep POS terminals out of sight when they’re not in use and lock them up at the end of the day, as well as use passcodes for refund transactions and limit the number of employees who can process refunds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto police at 416-808-4300 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477).