Toronto weather puts damper on CNE's opening weekend

    Attendance at the Canadian National Exhibition’s opening weekend was significantly hampered by weather, officials say.

    CNE CEO Darrell Brown told CP24 on Wednesday that the Ex saw lower numbers than they were hoping for amid heavy rain and severe weather warnings that were issued on Saturday.

    A record-breaking 128.3 millimetres of rain fell at Toronto Pearson International Airport that day, but the worst of the storm largely missed the site of the exhibition grounds.

    However, rolling weather alerts, specifically a severe thunderstorm warning, forced operators to close down rides a number of times.

    “Saturday was a real challenge,” Brown said in an interview. “Because safety is always first and foremost when we're looking at our operation and with lightning possibilities… we had to close down rides, open them, close them, open them.”

    This week’s unseasonably cool weather hasn’t helped attendance either, but Brown said the CNE’s crowds usually build over time.

    That, mixed with warmer and sunnier conditions in the forecast this week and next, leaves him hopeful for a stronger turnout in the coming days.

    'We’re not down in terms of our spirits. We're looking forward,” he said. “The forecast is looking quite positive over the next number of days. So we're hoping that, you know, people will come out and enjoy themselves.”

    The exact number of guests who attended the CNE last weekend isn’t available, Brown said, but he noted the fair did see 10,000 more guests on opening day Friday than it did last year.

    The CNE runs to Sept. 2.

