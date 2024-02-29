Toronto weather and bus cancellations: Frigid temperatures expected to soon flip again

Toronto residents can expect more flip-flopping weather Thursday as temperatures go from below freezing into the double digits by the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 40 per cent chance of flurries this morning, with the snowy weather clearing by the afternoon.

The wind won’t be as intense as Wednesday, gusting between 30 and 50 kilometres and hour.

The impacts of Wednesday’s dramatic weather shift is still being felt. Transportation services in the Durham District School Board and the Durham Catholic District School Board have been cancelled in Zone 1 due to “road conditions resulting from inclement weather.”

There does not appear to be any other GTA bus cancellations.

With the wind chill it’s expected to feel like -16 Thursday morning, with a high of -6 this afternoon.

"On this leap day, temperatures have fallen back to seasonable and even below. The cold winds remain gusty under variable skies with the risk for a few morning flurries. Squalls will be more intense and enduring over some of the snow belts," CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter said.

On Friday a mix of sun and cloud is expected throughout the day, with the temperatures rising to about 8 C by the afternoon.

The temperatures are expected to creep slightly into the double digits again over the weekend.