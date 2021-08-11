TORONTO -- A heat warning is in effect for Toronto as humidex values of 40 are expected for the next three days.

Environment Canada says daytime temperatures will reach the high twenties to low thirties on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

These temperatures will combine with high humidity to result in humidex values near 40 each day, the national weather agency says.

The city will get some relief from the heat each night as warm temperatures above 20 degrees are expected, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency also cautions that hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality over the next three days.

Starting on Wednesday, the city will open eight emergency cooling centres across Toronto, which will provide air-conditioned space for individuals to rest indoors and get a drink.

The cooling centres are located at:

• East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

• Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall

• Metro Hall – 55 John St.

• North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

• Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

• Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

• Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

• Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

All centres will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. while the heat warning is in effect, except for Metro Hall which runs for 24 hours during heat warnings.