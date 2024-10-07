Person of interest in 3 Ontario homicides 'not connected to any of the offences,' say police

A woman whom police wanted to identify in connection with a series of homicides in Hamilton, Niagara Falls, and Toronto is “not connected to any of the offences,” say investigators.

This person of interest was last seen buying clothing from a Giant Tiger store on Guelph Line in Burlington on Oct. 1.

“Detectives were attempting to identify the female as part of the on-going investigation and were able to do so over the weekend,” a media officer from Niagara Regional Police Service said in an Oct. 7 email to CTV News Toronto.

“She has been located and is not facing charges. She was a delivery driver, not connected to any of the offences and is cooperative with investigators.”

The woman was identified on Oct. 5, police said. Her name has not been released.

Sabrina Kauldhar, who is accused of committing the three murders, was found to be in possession of those garments at the time of her arrest. The 30-year-old Toronto resident was taken into custody at a hotel in Burlington at around 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. She is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the murder of a woman in Toronto and two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the killing of two men in Hamilton and Niagara Falls.

The investigation into the homicides, two of which police believe are random, is ongoing.