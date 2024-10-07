TORONTO
Toronto

    • Driver critically injured in 3-vehicle collision in Caledon

    An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP) An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP)
    A driver was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries following a serious three-vehicle collision in the town of Caledon late Monday afternoon.

    The crash happened near Castlederg Side Road and The Gore Road, south of Highway 9 and east of Hurontario Street.

    Police said they were called to that area shortly before 3 p.m.

    As a result, there are a number of road closures, including The Gore Road between Old Church Road and King Street as well as Castlederg between Centreville Creek and Humber Station roads. Drivers are being asked to avoid that area. 

