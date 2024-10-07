Man killed in shooting in North York

A man has died after being shot on Monday night in North York, say police.

The incident happened near Trethewey and Black Creek drives.

Toronto police said they were called to that area around 8:11 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found one person with injuries.

Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A short time later, police said that the victim succumbed to his injuries and been pronounced deceased.

Duty Insp. Scott Shutt speaks to reporters following a fatal shooting in North York on Oct. 7.

Speaking with reporters at the scene, Duty Insp. Scott Shutt said shortly after 8 p.m. police responded to a 9-1-1 call for a shooting on Clearview Heights and arrived to find a “male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”

The victim was found outside and prior to being shot was on foot, he added.

“The male was rushed to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries. Unfortunately, on scene at the hospital, the male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased,” said Shutt, who noted that at this time police do not have any suspect or vehicle descriptions.

“Our officers are currently on scene, speaking with witnesses and viewing surveillance videos. It is early in the investigation, and we are asking anyone with information to call police at 12 Division at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS (8477),” he said.

A heavy police presence remains in the area due to the ongoing homicide investigation.

Motorists should expect road closures in the vicinity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.