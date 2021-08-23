TORONTO -- Toronto is under another heat warning as hot and humid conditions continue in the city.

Environment Canada extended the heat warning first reported on Thursday, saying that the extreme temperatures will continue throughout the day Monday and possibly into the middle of the week.

The temperature will soar up to 31 C on Monday, with humidex values 36 to 40, the weather agency noted. Temperatures will drop no lower than 21 C amid the heat warning.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality,” Environment Canada said in a release on Monday.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.”

The agency is advising people to drink plenty of water even before feeling thirsty and staying in a cool place.

Officials also issued a similar heat warning on Monday for parts of the Greater Toronto Area, including Durham Region, Peel Region, Halton Region and York Region.