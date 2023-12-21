Toronto to receive $471 million in federal housing funding
The federal government says it will give Toronto nearly half a billion dollars in housing funding.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement in Toronto this morning, saying the city will receive $471 million from the federal Housing Accelerator Fund.
The $4-billion fund is a federal initiative to encourage municipalities to make changes to bylaws and regulations that would spur more housing construction, in exchange for more money.
Some of the changes Ottawa has pushed for include denser zoning and faster issuance of permits.
Housing Minister Sean Fraser, Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow and others were alongside Trudeau for the funding announcement.
Including the announcement today, Ottawa has reached deals with 16 municipalities across the country.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21, 2023.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 15 dead, 30 injured in a mass shooting in downtown Prague
An armed man opened fire in a university building in downtown Prague, killing 15 people and sowing widespread panic with one of the Czech Republic's worst mass shootings of its kind, police and the city's rescue service said.
Honda recalling more than 2.5 million cars in U.S. due to fuel pump defect
Honda Motor's American arm is recalling more than 2.5 million vehicles in the U.S. due to a fuel pump defect that can increase risks of engine failure or stalling while driving.
What we know so far about the new COVID variant, including symptoms
As respiratory virus season kicks off in North America, a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant is expected to keep spreading throughout the holidays, but experts say the risk to public health remains “low.”
New measures coming to help Canadians with family in Gaza: Trudeau
Canada will be rolling out new measures to help individuals in Gaza that are related to Canadians or who have connections to Canada come to safety, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday.
Montreal real estate broker and model breaks Guinness record for underwater photo shoot
Montreal real estate broker, model and mother Kim Bruneau broke the Guinness record for deepest underwater model photoshoot after posing on a submerged oil tanker in the Bahamas.
Israel's Gaza campaign puts its own long-term safety at risk, Trudeau says
Israel's close friends are worried its military campaign in the Gaza Strip is putting at risk the country's long-term safety, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interview that aired on Thursday.
'You are the father!' Maury Povich declares to Denver Zoo orangutan
Initially unsure of which orangutan was the father of a new baby primate, the Denver Zoo decided to have a little fun and turned to the paternity announcement guru himself: former daytime talk show host Maury Povich.
B.C. woman fired after 'strongly worded' email wins $81K for wrongful termination
A B.C. woman who was fired over one "strongly worded" email has been awarded $81,100 in compensation for wrongful dismissal, according to a supreme court decision.
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case
Rudy Giuliani files for bankruptcy days after being ordered to pay $148 million in a defamation case.
Montreal
-
Striking Quebec teachers block the Port of Montreal
Several hundred striking FAE teachers blocked the entrance to the Port of Montreal on Thursday to put more pressure on the Quebec government to end negotiations and find a deal.
-
American rapper Dave East pepper-sprayed by Montreal police outside his concert
Montreal police are defending the actions of officers who pepper-sprayed American rapper Dave East and some of his fans outside his concert Tuesday night.
-
London
-
Arrest of alleged dangerous driver briefly closes 401
A complaint of dangerous driving on Highway 401 Wednesday afternoon led to a police pursuit and multiple charges for the driver.
-
Church service honours 64 people who have died from homelessness in 2023
A candlelight church service in honour of those who have lost their lives to homelessness was held in London Wednesday night.
-
One injured in Sarnia firearms incident
Sarnia police say a victim received treatment for a gunshot wound injury Wednesday night after a firearms incident.
Kitchener
-
Victim of Kitchener CO poisoning was recent grad from India, says family friend
The 25-year-old man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning at a Kitchener home Tuesday was a recently graduated international student from India, a family friend says.
-
Woman struck by vehicle on busy Kitchener street, third pedestrian crash this month
There have now been three pedestrian-involved crashes on or near Fairway Road South this month. The latest happened Wednesday evening near Manitou Drive.
-
Guelph reporter allegedly had his camera taken by OPP at crash scene
A Guelph reporter says an OPP officer confiscated his camera at the scene of a fatal crash Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
How a Sudbury, Ont., senior lost his life savings to a cryptocurrency scam
A 76-year-old widow who lost his life savings to an online cryptocurrency investment scam is warning others as the internet rallies around him to restore his faith in humanity.
-
Two killed in crash on Highway 655 in northern Ontario
Two northern Ontario residents were killed in a crash between two passenger vehicles on Highway 655 north of Timmins on Wednesday.
-
Ottawa
-
15 things to do in Ottawa during the holiday season
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa over the holiday season.
-
Boil water advisory in effect for Chelsea, Que. residents
A precautionary boil-water advisory is in effect for residents of Chelsea, Que. due to an emergency repair of the municipal aqueduct system.
-
Suspect in murder of Deep River, Ont. woman found not criminally responsible
A judge in the case involving last year's killing of a Deep River, Ont. woman has found the suspect in the case not criminally responsible for her death.
Windsor
-
Daughter of 'Friends' super-fan transforms mom's kitchen to resemble iconic TV show
No one told Stephanie McGrayne her kitchen was gonna' be this way — featuring blue cabinets, a brick backsplash, and yellow-tinted window drapes.
-
Amherstburg house fire deemed suspicious
The Windsor Police Arson Unit is investigating a house fire that has been deemed suspicious in Amherstburg.
-
Chatham man arrested in downtown Windsor stabbing
Windsor police say a 21-year-old Chatham man has been arrested in connection to stabbing Monday that stemmed from a downtown fight.
Barrie
-
Firefighters battle fully involved garage fire in Tiny Township
Emergency crews battled a fire that broke out at a home in Tiny Township Thursday morning.
-
4 men charged in Wasaga Beach home invasion
Four men face charges, including forcible confinement and assault, after an armed home invasion in Wasaga Beach earlier this month.
-
Pick-up truck knocks down hydro pole in busy Barrie intersection
A pick-up truck struck a hydro post just north of Ardagh Road at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
Atlantic
-
Strong wind, heavy snow for eastern parts of the Maritimes
A strong northerly wind and periods of snow will continue to impact parts of Prince Edward Island and eastern Nova Scotia Thursday night into Friday.
-
Moncton City Councillor helps save man from overdose
Moncton City Councillor Monique LeBlanc was leaving a meeting on St. George Street around noon on Wednesday when she rushed to help a man suffering from a drug overdose.
-
Thousands of outages, roads flooded in Maritimes
Many Maritimers woke up to more power outages and flooded roads on Thursday as crews work to restore electricity in the region.
Calgary
-
Fire that destroyed Alberta church was deliberately set: RCMP
Airdrie RCMP are looking for suspects after an early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a church in Beiseker.
-
Federal government announces $1B investment in Alta. health-care
The federal and provincial governments will make a health care announcement at the new cancer centre in Calgary.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER More sunshine to end the week with a slight cooldown for the weekend
Thursday and Friday will remain warm with daytime highs around 8 C above average and overnight lows as much as 14 C above average.
Winnipeg
-
Woman assaulted, abandoned in dumpster; Winnipeg police searching for three suspects
The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for three suspects after a woman was assaulted, forcibly confined at a Manitoba Housing complex and then thrown into a dumpster earlier this month, in an incident investigators are calling ‘disturbing.’
-
Part of McDermot Avenue closed due to fire: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking drivers to use an alternate route due to a fire on McDermot Avenue.
-
Selkirk closes iconic arena, putting its future on thin ice
The old Barn in Selkirk has been a community hub for the past seven decades, but a drop in demand for ice time and a long list of needed repairs has prompted the city to shut the arena down this year.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver woman facing 14 charges in human-trafficking investigation: RCMP
Mounties in Metro Vancouver say a woman is facing more than a dozen charges following a months-long human-trafficking investigation.
-
'No threat' at Vancouver high school, police say
Police in Vancouver say they have determined there is "no threat" at Lord Byng Secondary School Thursday morning.
-
1 dead after crash in Surrey: RCMP
One person has died after a crash involving a dump truck and an SUV in Surrey Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Did you trade Carey Price a rope for a stick in Edmonton in 2012? He has a message for you
Thirteen years later, a trade in Edmonton is still one of the most memorable of Carey Price's career.
-
'Disturbing' investigation into child, animal abuse leads to more than 100 charges
Two men and one woman are facing more than 100 charges in connection with the yearslong abuse of several children and pets in southeast Edmonton.
-
Edmonton police search for missing 12-year-old girl
A 12-year-old Edmonton girl has been missing for four days.