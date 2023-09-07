Toronto teachers bargaining unit opposes binding arbitration to avoid strike

The bargaining unit representing Toronto high school teachers say they oppose a tentative deal with the province that would see a strike avoided through the use of voluntary binding arbitration.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) came to the bargaining agreement with the Ontario government in late August. As part of the negotiations, if no collective agreement can be reached by Oct. 27, a third party will be brought in to make the final decisions on unresolved issues.

Members of the OSSTF will vote on whether to accept this agreement on Sept. 8 and Sept. 27.

The OSSTF Toronto Teachers’ Bargaining Unit Executive released a memo to members on Sept. 7 saying they oppose the use of voluntary binding arbitration.

“We have concerns about voluntarily entering into a binding arbitration process that eliminates our right to strike or take other job actions such as selective withdrawal of services,” the executive wrote in the memo.

“The ability to strike or withdraw services is one of the cornerstones of the labour movement and has been hard fought over the years. To voluntarily give up that right has the potential to set a dangerous precedent for education workers and the entire labour movement.”

They also argue that the use of binding arbitration takes away the rights of members to vote on the final agreement.

Similar arguments were made by Ontario’s three other teacher’s unions, who rejected the government’s offer.

“Our aim is not to direct Members how to vote, but to share our concerns so they can make their own informed decision,” the Toronto bargaining executive wrote.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.