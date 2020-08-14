TORONTO -- More than 500 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 after visiting an adult entertainment club in Toronto, public health officials say.

According to Toronto Public Health, an employee at Brass Rail Tavern, located near Yonge and Bloor streets, has tested positive for the disease.

The employee worked at the facility on the following dates: Aug. 4 ( 7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 5), Aug. 5 (8 p.m to 3 a.m. on Aug. 6), Aug. 7 ( 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Aug. 8) and Aug. 8 (7 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. to Aug. 9).

“As a precaution, TPH is advising anyone who attended the Brass Rail Tavern during these dates and times to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for the 14 days after their last visit during this time period,” officials said in a news release issued on Friday.

“There was no risk to anyone attending the Brass Rail Tavern outside of these dates and times.”

Toronto Public Health said they have followed up with all known close contacts of the employee and have asked those individuals to self-isolate for 14 days and get a COVID-19 test. Officials are also notifying customers directly through the establishment’s contact tracing log.

The Brass Rail Tavern is cooperating with public health to ensure all COVID-19 Stage 3 reopening protocols are in place, officials said.

Approximately 550 people passed through the establishments on the dates the employee worked, Toronto Public Health said, and those individuals should visit the government’s website and use their COVID-19 assessment tool. They also say there is no need to self-isolate and “people can continue their routine daily activities if an individual remains healthy and does not develop symptoms.”

Anyone who develops symptoms should immediately contact Toronto Public Health, take a COVID-19 test and self-isolate.