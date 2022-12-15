Toronto storm: Drivers urged to stay off roads as wet snow continues to fall
A winter storm is bringing a mix of snow and freezing rain to the GTA today, potentially making for a messy commute home for drivers.
A winter weather travel advisory is in effect from Environment Canada for Toronto and most of southern Ontario. The GTA is expected to see as much as 10 centimetres of snow on the whole but Environment Canada has warned that some local areas could see as much as 15 cm.
5 p.m. – OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that the mixed precipitation occurring across the GTA has meant that road conditions can differ from one area to another. He says that while most major routes have been salted now and are passable, there is some snow accumulation on shoulders and “roads that are less travelled.”
“Remember, we're right on that freezing mark so where you start and where you finish at your destination, could have completely different driving conditions,” he said.
2:45 p.m. – OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that collision reporting centres across the GTA are starting to fill up due to a significant number of crashes on local roads. So far none of those collisions have resulted in serious injuries but Schmidt is warning drivers that road conditions will only worsen throughout the afternoon and into the evening.
“When it gets dark and the temperature continues to drop it is going to be nasty out there. If you don’t need to be on the roads stay home,” he said.
2 p.m. – Environment Canada has issued an updated winter weather travel advisory with a lower total snowfall accumulation of only five to 10 cm. It says that snowfall will continue throughout this afternoon before tapering to flurries or drizzle this evening. Drivers are still being warned to expect "hazardous winter driving conditions," particularly during the afternoon commute.
12:30 p.m. – CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that a delay in the transition from rain and freezing rain to snow will lead to reduced accumulations in most parts of the GTA. Coulter says that he is now expecting snowfall amounts of five to 10 cm by Friday morning, however the total accumulation could still be higher north and east of Toronto.
12 p.m. – The City of Toronto says that it will open three warming centres at 7 p.m., despite usually only utilizing the facilities during extreme cold weather alerts. The warning centres are located at the Scarborough Civic Centre, Metro Hall and Mitchell Field Community Centre.
11:30 a.m. – CP24 Meteorologist Bill Coulter says that a cooler air mass is starting to move into the GTA and has brought about a change in the precipitation mix, with wet snow now falling in north Mississauga. He says that it could be as late as 1 p.m. before the rain will turn to snow closer to Lake Ontario.
“That will limit accumulation a little bit along the lakeshore but away from the water it will still probably be 10 cm by the time this is over,” he said.
10:50 a.m. – Traffic remains at a standstill on the Fort-Erie bound lanes of the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines. OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says that the roadway “is an absolute sheet of ice” and the gridlock is preventing salt trucks from being able to treat the road.
“We got crashes all over the place right now and we can’t get to them,” he says.
Problems on the Garden City skyway in St Catherines #BurlingtonOPP pic.twitter.com/Ke8ByhHsPw— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 15, 2022
10:30 a.m. – Metrolinx says that it has put into place a “heavy winter snow plan” in order to preserve service during the storm. That plan involves the cancellation of express trains in order to reduce the need for moving between tracks amid messy weather. Spokesperson Matt Llewellyn says that there also could be “minor adjustments” to other train schedules.
“This afternoon, in particular for Lakeshore West, for Kitchener, for Barrie and for Milton customers as well there might be slight changes to the schedule,” he said. “That might mean waiting an extra 15 minutes, that might mean that your train comes an extra 10 minutes early. So be sure to check the schedule before heading out the door today.”
9:15 a.m. – At least 17 vehicles are involved in a pileup on the Garden City Skyway in St. Catharines, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt has confirmed. The Fort Erie-bound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way are currently closed at the Garden City Skyway. At this point it is unclear whether the collision is weather-related.
9:05 a.m. – OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells CP24 that there are “multiple crashes” already occurring on GTA roads, particularly in the Burlington and Hamilton areas. He says that drivers should stay off the roads if they can.
“It is all coming east, it is coming our way,” he said of the weather system. “Stay off the roads and let the system pass. It is just not worth it you don’t actually have to be out there.”
9 a.m. – Environment Canada says that precipitation has moved in earlier than expected, increasing the risk for “imminent freezing rain.” It says that freezing rain has already been reported in Brampton and has been impacting southwestern Ontario all morning.
8:50 a.m. – The TTC says that it is suspending service to 41 bus stops on order to prevent vehicles “from getting stuck on known icy trouble spots on hills” during the storm. A full list of affected bus stops is available here. The TTC has also announced that the service on the Line 3 Scarborough RT will be suspended as of 10 a.m. with shuttle buses running in its place.
8:10 a.m. – The City of Mississauga says that temporary parking permits have been suspended until further notice. Residents are being asked to keep parked vehicles off streets to help accommodate snow clearing efforts later today.
7:15 a.m. – Air Canada says that the Greater Toronto Airports Authority has put flight restrictions in effect for the coming storm. It says that travellers should check their flight status before heading to the airport.
6 a.m. – A number of Greater Toronto Area school boards have cancelled bus service for the day, however schools remain open across the region. For a breakdown of how each board is responding to the storm follow this link.
Toronto Top Stories
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Toronto storm: Drivers urged to stay off roads as wet snow continues to fall
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Be vigilant': Patients want Canadians to know about lesser-known tick-borne diseases
While most Canadians know ticks can carry Lyme disease, some have become familiar with less common pathogens like Rocky Mountain spotted fever and babesia. They shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca.
Liberal government seeking delay to expanding medically assisted dying program
The Liberal government announced Thursday it will seek to delay the expansion of Canada's assisted-dying regime to include people whose sole underlying conditions are mental disorders.
Messy storm affecting millions of Canadians with freezing rain, snow and strong winds
A low-pressure storm system from the U.S. is bringing snow to the Canadian Prairies, freezing rain to Ontario and pushing eastward towards Quebec with more snow Thursday, and then onward to Atlantic Canada.
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
Five things we learned from the final episodes of 'Harry and Meghan'
After becoming Netflix's biggest documentary debut, the final episodes of 'Harry & Meghan' are now streaming. Royal commentator Afua Hagan breaks down five key takeaways from the remainder of the docu-series, including behind-the-scenes details on the collapse of Harry and Meghan’s relationship with senior members of the Royal Family.
TREND LINE | Predictions for Trudeau, Poilievre and the other federal leaders in the New Year: Nanos
On CTVNews.ca, pollster Nik Nanos discusses the five major federal parties – what moved the needle for them in 2022, and what do they have to look forward to in the New Year?
Federal banking regulator keeps key mortgage stress test rate unchanged
Canada's banking regulator is holding the interest rate used in a key stress test for uninsured mortgages steady.
Alberta premier apologizes, tries to clarify comment about First Nations
Premier Danielle Smith says she is sorry if anyone misinterpreted her remarks this week to conclude she was equating Ottawa's treatment of Alberta to the systemic and horrific abuse of First Nations people in Canada.
How to try the TikTok skincare trend ‘skin cycling’
'Skin cycling' involves scheduling the use of skin-care products over multiple days, alternating the ingredients used, in order to achieve the best results, according to multiple videos on the topic.
Montreal
-
Accused driver granted bail after girl, 7, dies in hit-and-run; city installs bollards at crash scene
The 45-year-old accused in a hit-and-run that killed a Ukrainian girl earlier this week has been released on bail. Juan Manuel Becerra Garcia appeared in a Montreal courtroom Thursday by video conference before being released with conditions.
-
Grandmother, granddaughter killed in Montreal apartment shooting
A 73-year-old woman and her 22-year-old granddaughter were fatally shot in Montreal's Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood early Thursday morning. Their deaths account for the 37th and 38th homicides of 2022, surpassing the 36 homicides recorded in 2021.
-
Man wanted by Longueuil police for alleged historical sex offences against a minor
Police on Montreal's South Shore are looking for a man accused of historical sexual assault allegations against a minor.
London
-
Bus carrying adults collides with transport truck on 401
The freezing rain and high winds have caused bus cancellations and some school closures across the region.
-
London woman competes in Cross Country Cake off show
Subrina El-kerdi is competing to win a $50,000 prize on CTV’s Cross Country Cake Off show airing on Thursday night with a special two-night event.
-
London man charged in Huron County crash
A London man is charged following a serious crash in Huron County on Wednesday morning. Around 11:30 a.m., police and fire responded to a two-vehicle crash between a pickup truck and an SUV on Morrison Line at Kippen road, just north of Hensall.
Kitchener
-
Driver charged after pedestrian struck at Waterloo roundabout
A 59-year-old man from Waterloo has been charged in connection to a Dec. 9 crash at a Waterloo roundabout that sent a 72-year-old pedestrian to hospital with serious injuries.
-
Winter storm rolls into Waterloo region, drivers urged to use caution
A winter storm covered much of Waterloo region and the surrounding area in a layer of ice this morning with precipitation expected to change to snow this afternoon.
-
Grandparents scams are on the rise: Here’s how to avoid them
Canadians have lost $4.2 million this year to emergency or grandparent scams. Here are some of the warning signs you should watch out for and what to do if you've been tricked.
Northern Ontario
-
Internationally-trained dentist from Calgary killed in northern Ont. crash
A 51-year-old Calgary, Alta., man has been identified as the victim in a fatal single-vehicle crash in northern Ontario, police say.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 144 in Timmins
A motor vehicle collision has closed Highway 144, the roadway that runs between Sudbury and Timmins.
-
Albert street death was homicide, Sault police say
Foul play is definitely suspected in a Dec. 14 death in Sault Ste. Marie, police confirmed Thursday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Federal public servants must return to office two or three days a week
Federal public servants will be required to return to the office for two or three days a week, Treasury Board President Mona Fortier announced Thursday.
-
Here's how the city of Ottawa will clear 15 to 25 cm of snow
A snowfall warning is in effect for the city of Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow to fall by Saturday morning. The city says "all available resources will be deployed" to respond to the storm.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Environment Canada issues snowfall warning ahead of 'mammoth' winter storm
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow Thursday night and Friday.
Windsor
-
Frustration mounts over 'unredeemable' e-gift cards at Sobeys
To mark the season of giving, the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association cashed in some Scene loyalty points to purchase e-gift cards for Sobeys to give out to people in need.
-
Many job postings in Windsor-Essex as survey finds many workers looking for career change
A high number of job opportunities are available in Windsor-Essex.
-
Upgrades coming to Lacasse Park baseball diamond
Tecumseh town council approved $3 million in upgrades to the Lacasse Park baseball diamond.
Barrie
-
Barrie, Ont. man charged in online child luring investigation
A Barrie man faces child exploitation charges in connection with an online luring investigation involving a child.
-
Power outages impacted residents across Barrie and surrounding area
A strong wind storm has knocked out the power in parts of Barrie and surrounding areas.
-
Ski season kicks off for another season despite challenging weather
The ski season has officially kicked off in central Ontario, with Mount St. Louis Moonstone and Blue Mountain now open to eager winter enthusiasts.
Atlantic
-
N.S. announces more beds, operating rooms as part of health-care expansion projects
Nova Scotia’s premier says work will go ahead “without delay” on major health-care infrastructure projects throughout the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
New French immersion program proposed in N.B. cuts time students learn in French
New Brunswick has proposed a new French immersion program that cuts the time elementary school students spend learning in French, prompting scathing criticism from a parent group.
-
'Prey-switching' blamed for death of Toronto woman mauled by coyotes in Cape Breton 13 years ago
A new and unusual theory has emerged about the coyotes that killed a young Toronto woman on a Nova Scotia hiking trail 13 years ago.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate fatal shooting in Douglasdale
Calgary police are investigating a fatal shooting in the community in Douglasdale.
-
Calgary public school board adds fall break, pulls plug on year-round school system
The Calgary Board of Education will transition nearly all schools that had been operating on a modified year-round calendar to the traditional schedule beginning in the fall of 2023.
-
Calgary family-owned dry cleaner collects, cleans winter jackets then gives them away
Dolphin Dry Cleaners is once again collecting gently-used winter gear at all seven of their locations around Calgary, dry cleaning them, and giving them away to people who need them.
Winnipeg
-
Feds will fund feasibility study into landfill searches for missing women, Winnipeg mayor says
The federal government will support an Indigenous-led study looking into the feasibility of searching Winnipeg-area landfills for the remains of missing women, the city’s mayor announced Thursday.
-
Man arrested for making sexual comments, confining fast food employees: police
The Winnipeg Police Service has laid charges following four incidents where a man went into a fast food restaurant, locked in a female employee, and made sexual comments.
-
Weather conditions prompt highway closures, bus and school cancellations in Manitoba
A number of Manitoba highways are closed, and schools and buses are cancelled on Thursday morning due to poor winter driving conditions, icy roads and reduced visibility.
Vancouver
-
Snow in Vancouver next week may not last for white Christmas: meteorologist
Vancouverites can keep dreaming of a white Christmas, according to one meteorologist, though she warns the chances of snow on Dec. 25 are slim.
-
Number hospitalized with COVID-19 in B.C. hits highest level since October
The number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rose slightly this week to 374, the highest level seen in the province since Oct. 20.
-
Porch pirate crackdown: Vancouver police recover dozens of stolen Christmas gifts
Police in Vancouver have recovered thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen Christmas presents following a crackdown on so-called porch pirates in the city.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton council makes $15M decision to abandon regional transit service plan
The majority of Edmonton's city council voted Wednesday night to withdraw from a capital region transit plan – an estimated $15-million decision – citing cost and inefficiency.
-
'You need to change': Oilers' Kostin teases reporter about questions, didn't always like St. Louis
Klim Kostin stole the show Thursday. He gave honest and direct answers about his former team, said he cares about what fans write on social media and even teased a reporter.
-
Alberta raises some business cost, liability supports to keep community clinics open
Alberta is reinstating several programs and increasing supports family doctors and other medical specialists receive to help cover operating expenses for their office-based practices.