TORONTO -- A massive gunfight that left one man seriously injured in Etobicoke's New Toronto area on Tuesday morning involved at least 80 shots fired and occurred outside a new nearby booze can that was rented for a gender reveal party the previous night.

Police were called to Eighth Street, south of Lakeshore Bouelvard West at 4:31 a.m. Tuesday for numerous reports of shots fired.

A resident who identified himself as Patrick told CP24 he heard more gunshots than he could count, as suspects in at least two vehicles opened fire on one another.

"I heard every shot, every word, every scream, it was terrifying," he said.

One man was struck and suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He has since been released from hospital.

Bullets struck Patrick's car four times, as well as numerous other vehicles, along with a gas main about 80 metres east of the venue, which has since been replaced.

On Wednesday, bullet holes could still be found in cars parked nearby.

Police told CP24 they found so many shell casings they ran out of plastic evidence markers to cover them with, and were forced to improvise.

Neighbours say the illegal booze can has been operating off an alleyway south and parallel to Lakeshore Boulevard for about a week.

The owner of the venue told CP24 that the bar was rented for a gender reveal party on Monday night, making Tuesday's shooting the latest misfortune to be connected in some way to disclosing an unborn child's sex.

Ward councillor Mark Grimes told CP24 he has been in touch with police, firefighters and bylaw enforcement regarding the booze can.