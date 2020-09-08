TORONTO -- A man is in serious condition in hospital after he was shot in Etobicoke's New Toronto neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

Toronto police say they were called to Eighth Street, near Morrison Street, south of Lakeshore Boulevard West, around 4:31 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

They arrived to find a man on Eighth Street suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics said they took the man to a hospital trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators said occupants of two cars in the area were shooting at each other, and then were seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed before police arrived.

Police found shell casings and several cars with bullet holes.

Officers closed Lakeshore Boulevard between Seventh and Ninth streets to allow for an investigation.