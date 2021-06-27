TORONTO -- Toronto set two new single-day vaccination records on Sunday at the Scotiabank Arena vaccine clinic.

As of 5 p.m., the city said more than 17,004 doses have been administered at the event dubbed as “Our Winning Shot,” surpassing the shots jabbed in one day at a Texas clinic in April.

The temporary mass immunization clinic also broke the Canadian record for shots given in a single-day in one clinic.

While beating the national and North American record may be worth celebrating, the goal is to vaccinate 25,000 Ontarians, which would possibly set a new world record.

The event is being held to encourage residents to get their first and second doses as a more infectious variant of COVID-19 becomes dominant in the province.

The city partnered with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Scotiabank, Michael Garron Hospital, and the University Health Network for the event.

And just like that….with 17,004 #COVID19 vaccinations given @ScotiabankArena so far the North American record for vaccinations given in a single day, in a single clinic has been broken! Way to go Toronto and everyone involved in this amazing record! pic.twitter.com/f22ZhsbVE7 — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) June 27, 2021

After getting their vaccine, people received a free rally towel. Fifty pairs of Maple Leafs and Raptors tickets were also given away. Several TV and radio personalities, including the teams' mascots, were also present at the clinic to bring entertainment.

One of the people who received their vaccine at the clinic was Mayor John Tory, who proclaimed June 27, 2021, as Toronto Vaccine Day.

"It's a well-oiled machine. It's extraordinary. Twenty-five thousand people will come through here today, and it really seems to be well organized," Tory told CP24 Sunday morning after receiving his second dose.

The mayor said vaccination is the key to getting life back to normal.

"It's exciting to be in the arena, even for me. I've been there many, many times…but there's nothing like the excitement of being in there when one of our teams is playing," Tory said.

"This is about getting back to a life that we love."

As of Sunday, 76 per cent of Ontario adults have received their first dose of a vaccine, while just over 35 per cent have received their second dose.

“That means there's 24 per cent [of people] who haven't even had a first dose, let alone a second, and they need to get vaccinated,” Tory said.

All of the “Our Winning Shot” appointments were fully booked ahead of the Sunday. However, the city added 2,000 more Moderna vaccine appointments for walk-ins later in the day.

One of the 400 vaccinators at the clinic is Dr. Michael Warner, a critical care doctor at Michael Garros Hospital.

"We still do have patients who are now chronically, critically ill from their COVID-19 infection. But in many cases, that infection was acquired two or three months ago. It's been about three weeks since we've admitted a new patient with COVID-19. And I hope we don't ever admit another patient with COVID-19," Warner said.

"I'm incredibly hopeful. People want their life back and vaccination is the way to do it."

The previous Canadian record holder for the most vaccines administered in one day at a clinic was the Thorncliffe Community Hub, where in May, the clinic jabbed more than 10,000 shots.

To mark Sunday's milestone, the Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit in pink in support of all those who received their vaccine.