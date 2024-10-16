TORONTO
Toronto

Frost advisory issued for Toronto on Thursday

Leaves are covered in frost at a park in London, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Leaves are covered in frost at a park in London, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
A frost advisory has been issued for the City of Toronto ahead of temperatures that could flirt with the freezing mark in the early hours of Thursday.

Environment Canada said frost is expected early Thursday morning as temperatures fall to near zero degrees.

People are being advised to cover up plants, especially those in “frost-prone” areas.

The temperature is expected to rebound later on Thursday with sunny skies and a high of 16 C in the forecast.

